For A Bright Future Foundation Announces Four Healthcare Scholarship Recipients

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its 2024 Veterans & Families Scholarship to Aran Zakeri, 20, of California; Erin Nagai, 18, of California; Nathaniel Blackshear, 19, of Texas; and Nikita Nimmagadda, 18, of Alabama.

Aran Zakeri is seeking a degree in Human Biology at the University of California, San Diego, where he maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA. Born and raised in Iran before immigrating to the United States, Aran faced homelessness and rejection due to his sexuality. Despite these hardships, he is committed to learning everything he can in the field of healthcare. Aran has volunteered at various clinics and founded UMPS, a student organization which advocates for healthcare professionals.

"Getting this scholarship for the second time means a lot. I can now expand my nonprofit Undergraduate MD/PhD Society (UMPS) 501(c)(3) to empower more underserved students to pursue MD/PhD careers," said Aran Zakeri.

Erin Nagai is pursuing a degree in Psychology and Pharmacology at Brown University, where she has earned a weighted GPA of 4.75. As a caregiver to her autistic brother, Erin has also overcome personal trauma, including domestic violence. A champion athlete and volunteer, she is dedicated to one day making a meaningful impact in her community.

"Appreciation, joy, and motivation. I am honored to be receiving this scholarship as it will help me further my academic education and career goals," said Erin Nagai.

Nathaniel Blackshear is seeking a degree in Nursing at Texas A&M University, where he maintains a 4.0 GPA. Despite facing the tragic loss of his mother and living as an unaccompanied homeless youth, Nathanial has been an active leader in music and healthcare clubs. He aspires to become a Nurse Anesthetist and help others with his passion for care.

"The Healthcare Scholarship Award is paramount for my academic and career goals, pushing me a few steps towards providing equitable health services for underserved communities," said Nathaniel Blackshear.

Nikita Nimmagadda is pursuing a degree in Pediatrics at New York University. Growing up in Alabama in a single-parent household, Nikita knew from a young age that her main priority would be to be able to take care of her mother and brother who are both on the spectrum. She views medicine as a field that also helps patients maintain their autonomy and aspires to major in Public Policy related to healthcare so that she can one day help in shaping a better healthcare system for the American people.

"With the FABF Healthcare Scholarship, I am able to pursue my goal of making a positive impact in treating rural and underserved areas through the support of my capabilities from the FABF Foundation," said Nikita Nimmagadda.

For A Bright Future Foundation was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path to success, the foundation provides scholarships emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

The 2024 Healthcare Scholarship For A Bright Future supports and inspires exceptional students to pursue impactful careers in healthcare. We hope this scholarship opens new doors and empowers them to achieve extraordinary heights.

For A Bright Future empowers underserved communities by championing equal access to education. In 2024, the Foundation received nearly 6,000 applications, underscoring the critical need for educational support. Through rigorous evaluation by expert reviewers, scholarships are awarded to exceptional students who excel academically and demonstrate a passion for community impact, creating a new generation of leaders and changemakers.

We extend our deepest appreciation to our esteemed Scholarship Committee leadership: Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, for their unwavering dedication to our cause. In addition, we are grateful to the Healthcare Scholarship selection team: David Dame, Partner at Sorenson Capital Partners; aJane Buckingham, Retired Therapist.

Our thanks also go to the For A Bright Future operational team under the leadership of Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations and Programs. We have been able to discover exceptional students deserving of a brighter future due to their steadfast facilitation of the scholarship process.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

