Fable Security Launches the Industry's First Board-Ready Human Risk Reporting to Highlight Metrics that Matter Most

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable Security , the leader in modern human risk management, today announced the launch of its board-ready human risk reporting . These reports and executive dashboards transform how security leaders communicate human risk, readiness, and campaign effectiveness to their boards, executive teams, and department heads.

Until now, organizations struggled to quantify and explain human risk—the behaviors and exposure points driving real-world incidents. With Fable Security's board-ready human risk reporting dashboard, CISOs finally have answers to critical questions at the organization, department, and individual level, backed by meaningful metrics. Fable reports and dashboards deliver a filterable, drillable view of risky behaviors, from authentication hygiene to device security to generative AI usage, all building up to a single, accurate human risk score. It also highlights emerging threats, explains who's a target and why, and recommends precise, AI-driven interventions to reduce exposure and strengthen resilience.

"Security teams are still showing their boards really basic metrics, if they show anything at all," said Fable Security's CEO, Nicole Jiang. "Phishing simulation clicks and security awareness training completion rates just don't cut it. They're just a tiny part of the story, and they don't offer insight into what an organization's real risk is, what's driving it, and what to do about it."

Answering the questions boards actually ask

Across industries, security leaders are under pressure to demonstrate ROI and progress on human risk programs. The problem: vanity metrics that don't actually measure risk.

A CISO in a professional services organization said he's "embarrassed" to keep showing the same phishing click rates every half year.

Another CISO in a media company flagged board frustration around time-to-value and the lack of metrics that show risk reduction.

A third CISO in the financial industry told Fable he presented 18 key stats to his board—but couldn't report meaningful metrics on human risk.

Facilitating conversations

Fable reporting now surfaces both enterprise and individual-level human risk insights, translating complex behavioral data into clear business risk language. It empowers meaningful conversations by delivering:

A comprehensive, explainable human risk score.

AI-generated insights about both observed and mitigated behaviors.

Top risk categories, riskiest cohorts, and departmental comparisons.

Most relevant threats, targeted cohorts, and defense playbooks.

A heat map of social engineering attack techniques by cohort.

Risk insights on a per-employee basis, including risky behaviors, training engagement, phishing performance, and behavior change.

Availability

Fable board-ready human risk reporting will be available to all Fable customers in their tenants next month.

To learn more, join Fable's 15-minute webinar demo and customer fireside chat on October 30.

About Fable Security

Fable Security delivers the human risk platform that directly shapes employee behavior. Designed for simplicity and enterprise scale, our agentic platform synthesizes complex employee data, pinpoints risky behaviors, and deploys highly-relevant interventions to people automatically, in real time, right where they work. With Fable, modern enterprises tangibly reduce risk, sharpen security habits, and drive lasting organizational resilience. Check us out at fablesecurity.com and on social media @fablesecurity.

