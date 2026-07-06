Fabled Voyages opens reservations for pet friendly Residential Cruise Living

Current Pricing Available for Early Residents.

Perspective Residents are encouraged to secure today's pricing before future adjustments while planning a lifetime of world travel with their pets.

DENVER, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in residential cruise living continues to grow, Fabled Voyages is encouraging prospective residents to reserve their future home aboard it's planned all-inclusive residential cruise ship while current introductory pricing remains available.

Fabled Voyages is currently accepting reservations form those seeking a new lifestyle centered around permanent ocean living, global travel, and a vibrant onboard community. As development progresses and market conditions evolve, pricing may be adjusted in the future. Those who reserve now have the opportunity to secure today's pricing before any future changes.

Current Pricing Available for Early Residents. Post this

"We've been humbled by the enthusiasm from people around the world who are looking for this kind of lifestyle" said Madison Miller, Founder of Fabled Voyages. "Many of our future residents have spent years dreaming about traveling the world without constantly packing, unpacking or worrying about maintaining a traditional home. We want to give those individuals the opportunity to secure their place while our current pricing is still available"

Unlike traditional cruises, Fabled Voyages is being designed for people who wish to make the ocean their permanent home. Residents will enjoy continuous world travel while becoming part of an exclusive community that values exploration, friendship, comfort and convenience.

Bringing Pets along for the Journey

For many future residents of Fabled Voyages, home simply wouldn't be complete without their four-legged friends.

Fabled Voyages is proud to continue developing it's pet friendly vision, allowing qualifying residents to live aboard with their beloved dogs and cats. Planned amenities include dedicated pet areas, walking spaces, grooming services, and access to veterinary care, helping ensure that residents never have to chose between their dream of living at sea and the loving companionship of their pets.

"So many have reached out to and said they wouldn't consider living aboard if it meant leaving their pets behind" Miller added. "We're building a community where families including the four-legged family members can experience the world together."

A Lifestyle Designed for the Future

Fabled Voyages aims to offer more than transportation. The company envisions an all-inclusive residential experience featuring comfortable accommodations, dining, entertainment, wellness programs, medical support, and visits to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, the Americas, Asia, and beyond.

As interest in residential cruising continues to expand worldwide, early reservations provide prospective residents with an opportunity to establish their place in the community while introductory pricing remains available.

Individuals interested in learning more or reserving their future residence are encouraged to visit the Fabled Voyages website and explore available options before pricing is revised.

About Fabled Voyages

Fabled Voyages is developing an all-inclusive residential cruise ship designed for those who wish to make the world their home. Combining long term ocean living with global exploration, the company is creating a welcoming community where residents can enjoy continuous travel, exceptional amenities, and the freedom to wake up in a new destination without ever leaving home.

Media Contact:

Tom Bennett

Fabled Voyages

Phone Number: 303-578-0556

Website: www.FabledVoyages.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fabled Voyages