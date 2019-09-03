Fabric Filters Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fabric Filters Market by Type (Liquid and Air Filter Media), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Fabric Filters Market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the fabric filters market include stringent regulations governing emission and treatment of industrial effluents and need for a safe working environment in manufacturing sites.

The liquid filter media segment accounted for the largest share in the global fabric filters market in 2018.

The fabric filters market has been segmented on the basis of type into two categories: liquid filter media and air filter media. Among these types, the liquid filter media segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Liquid filter media have higher number of applications compared to air filter media. Woven and nonwoven are the two most popular fabric filter media used for liquid filtration. Among the types of liquid filter media, the demand for woven fabrics is the highest due to its technologically advanced features and cost-effectiveness.

The food & beverage end-use industry is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global fabric filters market during the forecast period.

The food & beverage end-use industry is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and processed & semi-processed food. Fabric filters are used for filtration and purification of the water required during various processes in the industry. Filtration is done to remove impurities, control odors & humidity, minimize contamination of food, and protect the taste of the food.

APAC is the leading fabric filters market.

APAC is the largest market for fabric filters. The growing population, urbanization, and improving standard of living in the emerging economies of APAC and growing industrialization are boosting the fabric filters market. The major end-use industries of fabric filters in the region are food & beverage, metal & mining, and power generation.

The major vendors in the Fabric Filters Market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Kimberly-Clark (US), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M(US), American Fabric Filter (US), APC Filtration (Canada), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (Ireland), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), Irema Ireland (Ireland), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Nordic Air Filtration (Denmark), Sandler AG (Germany), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (Georgia), and TWE group (Germany).

