Fabric Launches Evo to Drive Cost Diversion with Faster, High-Quality Virtual Care for Employers

The successor to MeMD brings clinical protocols used by the nation's top health systems directly to employee benefits plans beginning January 1, 2026

Built on Fabric's nationwide Clinical Network and Virtual Care Platform, Evo helps employees receive treatment plans for common conditions in as little as 15 minutes—driving high-cost care diversion and lower healthcare costs for employers.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric today announced the launch of Evo, a nationwide virtual care benefit for employers and their employees. Evo consolidates high-demand service lines into a single experience: Everyday & Urgent Care, Talk Therapy, Mental Health Medication Management, and Weight Loss. The service operates on Fabric's virtual care infrastructure and clinical services, backed by an average member net promoter score of 76 and used by more than 75 health systems, health plans, and digital health providers across the country.

An Efficient, Unified Care Experience

Evo, by Fabric. Better care for members (and your bottom line). Members wait just 5 minutes for Everyday & Urgent Care and Mental Health Medication Management treatment plans and <3 days for Talk Therapy. Connect with a provider by video or phone, or get their treatment plan in minutes with our 24/7 clinical intake process, Quick Care. Customizable virtual care benefit programs built on a trusted, nationwide Clinical Network and Protocols used by 75+ leading health systems.

Evo's asynchronous-first model streamlines access by decoupling care delivery from rigid appointment slots for many common conditions, ensuring faster resolution than traditional synchronous video visits. Employees can receive personalized treatment plans for many common conditions from a provider in as little as 15 minutes through Evo's guided intake, Quick Care, connecting over phone or video when clinically appropriate or by preference. More than 90% of members choose Quick Care over other modes of care, with a median member wait time for a treatment plan of five minutes. Evo's fast, convenient, and safe experiences fit into daily life while offering meaningful savings for employers by driving diversion from higher-cost care settings.

Evo offers four core service lines:

Everyday & Urgent Care: On-demand treatment for adults and children. This covers hundreds of common issues like flu, UTIs, and sinus infections.

On-demand treatment for adults and children. This covers hundreds of common issues like flu, UTIs, and sinus infections. Talk Therapy: Scheduled access to licensed therapists for adults and teens. Members can select providers that fit their specific needs.

Scheduled access to licensed therapists for adults and teens. Members can select providers that fit their specific needs. Mental Health Medication Management: Support for adults who require prescription management for ongoing anxiety and depression care.

Support for adults who require prescription management for ongoing anxiety and depression care. Weight Loss: A medically guided program for adults (18+). This program supports sustainable health outcomes through evidence-based treatment.

"Evo is about removing friction from healthcare," said Aniq Rahman, CEO and Founder of Fabric. "By combining Fabric's nationwide clinical network with async-first virtual care, Evo helps members get treatment quickly, whether antibiotics for a sinus infection or ongoing support for their mental health. Benefits leaders can skip the point solutions while offering the clinical rigor our top health system and health plan partners use around the country—all through a single Digital Front Door®."

Clinical Excellence Supported by Clinical Intelligence

Fabric's nationwide provider network averages 19 years of clinical experience. Quick Care on Evo is supported by Fabric's proprietary clinical protocols, covering more than 2,000 diagnoses and ranging from cold and flu to acne treatment and mental health medication management. These third-party verified protocols deliver outcomes equivalent to in-person care for low-acuity conditions, and used by health systems like Baylor Scott & White Health, MUSC Health, and MemorialCare for their virtual care offerings.

Fabric's Clinical Quality Advisory Council governs our foundation in clinical quality. Medical directors and clinical leaders from our health system partners review and validate these protocols, aligning every virtual visit with the expectations of quality found in physical hospitals.

Availability

Evo is available immediately to employers nationwide. Current MeMD clients have been migrated to the Evo experience, maintaining their existing service and gaining access to new features and capabilities. Evo is designed to be both easy to use and deeply trusted—supporting healthier, more productive employees while strengthening employers' bottom lines.

For more information, visit www.evohealth.com .

About Fabric

Fabric is a health tech company on a mission to solve healthcare's access problem. Fabric's integrated care platform offers personalized guidance, streamlines workflows, and unifies experiences across virtual and in-person care. Its solutions support care delivery from a patient's first search to post-treatment follow-up using its proprietary Hybrid AI that combines conversational AI and physician-built clinical logic. Together with a nationwide network of medical and behavioral health providers, Fabric is realizing its vision of providing care for everyone, everywhere. The company advances connected delivery that improves access, outcomes, and equity across every stage of the patient journey. Today, Fabric serves 30,000 employers, payers, and enterprise organizations, including OSF HealthCare, MUSC Health, Highmark, and Intermountain Health. Fabric is backed by General Catalyst, Thrive Capital, GV (Google Ventures), Salesforce Ventures, Vast Ventures, BoxGroup, and Atento Capital.

Visit www.fabrichealth.com to learn more.

