Fabrix.ai Named in Multiple Gartner® Agentic AI Reports Across AI SRE, Observability, CSP Assurance, IT Operations & Emerging Tech Categories

Fabrix's Agentic AI Platform Earns Analyst Recognition in Six Distinct Gartner Research Reports

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabrix.ai, the enterprise agentic operational intelligence platform company, today announced it has been recognized across multiple Gartner research reports on agentic AI and emerging technology. Fabrix.ai appears as a representative or sample vendor in the following six Gartner publications:

Solving the 1st Mile and Last Mile Problem Fabrix's Gartner Recognition

We hold the view that these recognitions underscore Fabrix.ai's differentiated position at the intersection of agentic AI and enterprise operations—spanning IT operations, observability, site reliability engineering, communications service provider (CSP) network assurance, and the broader emerging technology landscape in one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets.

"Being recognized by Gartner across six distinct research reports—including the Emerging Tech Impact Radar for India—is a testament to what our team has built: a purpose-built agentic AI platform that delivers real operational intelligence, not just automation with a new label. From enterprise IT operations and observability to CSP network assurance, organizations are demanding solutions that move from reactive firefighting to proactive, autonomous operations—and that is exactly the mission Fabrix.ai was founded to fulfill."

— Shailesh Manjrekar, Chief Marketing Officer, Fabrix.ai

Gartner Report Highlights

Innovation Guide for AI Agents (January 2026) Fabrix.ai is cited in the DevOps and IT category for incident management, root cause analysis, and SRE capabilities. With only 17% of organizations having deployed AI agents and 42% planning to within a year, the guide validates Fabrix.ai's production-ready positioning.



Market Guide for AI Site Reliability Engineering Tooling (January 2026) Gartner's inaugural AI SRE Market Guide names Fabrix.ai as a representative vendor, projecting 85% enterprise adoption by 2029 (up from under 5% today). Client inquiries about AI SRE have surged 85% year-over-year, signaling explosive demand for Fabrix.ai's proactive reliability approach.



Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions (January 2026) Among 20 profiled vendors, Gartner highlights Fabrix.ai as a newer entrant whose observability and AgenticOps solutions are competing against full-suite assurance vendors. The market is shifting from AIOps to AgenticOps, with CSPs adopting AI agents for fault prediction, root cause analysis, and service impact analysis.



Redesign Observability With Business and AI Context (October 2025) Fabrix.ai is named a representative vendor in Event Intelligence Solutions with AI SRE Capabilities. The report positions MCP as foundational to observability's future—a capability central to Fabrix.ai's architecture, enabled by its native MCP support and dynamic tooling.



Market Trends: Agentic AI for CSP Autonomous Network Operations (July 2025) Gartner recognizes Fabrix.ai as a strategic vendor for multi-agent orchestration across multivendor CSP environments. By 2028, 65% of Tier-1 CSPs are projected to implement AI agents for autonomous network operations.



Emerging Tech Impact Radar: India (October 2025) Fabrix.ai is one of only seven vendors recognized in the Agentic AI category, rated "Very High" mass impact with a 3-to-6-year adoption horizon. This sixth Gartner inclusion reinforces Fabrix.ai's legitimacy in a market where Gartner warns "agent washing" remains prevalent.

What Sets Fabrix.ai Apart

Across all six Gartner reports, a consistent theme emerges: the market demands agentic AI platforms that go beyond rebranded automation. Fabrix.ai differentiates on five dimensions:

Enterprise-Ready Platform: Fabrix's platform is full-stack, purpose-built, and enterprise-ready, with unique Context-Engine and Agentic Data Federation capabilities that deliver reliability (no hallucinations) and explainability (observability and governance). Agentic Data Federation builds near real-time ontology, with dynamic MCP tooling and tool wrapping for any operational endpoints.

Fabrix's platform is full-stack, purpose-built, and enterprise-ready, with unique Context-Engine and Agentic Data Federation capabilities that deliver reliability (no hallucinations) and explainability (observability and governance). Agentic Data Federation builds near real-time ontology, with dynamic MCP tooling and tool wrapping for any operational endpoints. True Multiagent Orchestration: Coordinating specialized agents across multivendor, multidomain environments with agent discovery, composition, and lifecycle management.

Coordinating specialized agents across multivendor, multidomain environments with agent discovery, composition, and lifecycle management. Proactive Operational Intelligence: Moving enterprises from Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) to Mean Time to Prevention (MTTP) through predictive, AI-driven root cause analysis and automated remediation.

Moving enterprises from Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) to Mean Time to Prevention (MTTP) through predictive, AI-driven root cause analysis and automated remediation. Enterprise-Grade Governance and Auditability: Built-in trust, risk, and security management (TRiSM) frameworks to ensure agents operate within defined governance boundaries—a critical requirement highlighted by Gartner across all reports.

Built-in trust, risk, and security management (TRiSM) frameworks to ensure agents operate within defined governance boundaries—a critical requirement highlighted by Gartner across all reports. Open Protocol Support: Native support for MCP and A2A protocols, enabling interoperability across agent providers and avoiding vendor lock-in—a key Gartner recommendation for enterprise AI agent strategies and a central theme in the Redesign Observability report.

Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystem

Fabrix.ai works closely with enterprise technology leaders, including Cisco, Splunk, IBM, and AWS, to deliver Sovereign AI for agentic operational intelligence at scale. The company's platform serves both enterprise IT operations and Communications Service Providers, providing a unified multi-agent orchestration layer that integrates across multivendor infrastructure environments.

Fabrix's inclusion across six Gartner reports spanning multiple research cycles reflects the company's status as a genuine agentic AI platform with demonstrated production deployments alongside strategic partners, including Cisco, Splunk, IBM, and AWS.

Webinar

Fabrix will be conducting a thought leadership webinar Market Insights - From AIOps to AgentOps With Fabrix's Agentic Data Federation on April 8th, 8.30a.m PST. Join us to learn more about Fabrix's Agentic operational intelligence platform.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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About Fabrix.ai

Fabrix.ai is an enterprise agentic operational intelligence platform company that enables organizations to move from reactive IT operations to proactive, autonomous intelligence. Powered by a multi-agent orchestration engine, the Fabrix.ai platform delivers real-time incident management, predictive root cause analysis, and autonomous remediation across multivendor and multidomain environments. Fabrix.ai is recognized by Gartner, EMA, and GigaOm, and works with leading technology partners including Cisco, Splunk, IBM, and AWS. For more information, visit www.fabrix.ai.

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