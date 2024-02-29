Face Reality® Announces Exclusive Partnership with Highly Esteemed Esthetician and Educator, Douglas Preston, Including Sole Distribution of the Preston Comedone Rxtractor®️

Award-wining acne brand Face Reality® will become the exclusive U.S. distributor of Douglas Preston's proprietary Preston Comedone Rxtractor® tool, while also harnessing his extensive expertise to further their portfolio of advanced education, and hands-on training.

DANVILLE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Face Reality® strengthens its position as the #1 Professional Acne Brand by teaming with esteemed Esthetician Douglas Preston of Preston Acne Pros to bring exclusive U.S. distribution of his proprietary Preston Comedone Rxtractor® tool, as well as enhanced acne education and support to estheticians across the United States. By combining these award-winning brands, Face Reality further boosts their authority as a leading force in the industry and continues their mission to deliver clear skin for good via unparalleled expertise and innovation within the acne skincare space.

"Face Reality was founded by industry pioneer and licensed esthetician Laura Cooksey. From day one, we've been focused on the success of estheticians. Douglas Preston is a professional acne legend in his own right, and the partnership with Preston Acne Pros will be a game changer in our commitment to world-class professional education and training." Jeremy Soine, CEO

With an illustrious career of over 40 years in professional esthetics, Douglas Preston has dedicated himself to the enrichment of the esthetic field through treatment development, educational programs, international esthetics training, and the creation of the patented Preston Comedone Rxtractor®. Douglas' rich history in education and training brings profound experience to his highly regarded acne treatment courses. He is a frequent presenter at esthetics trade events and a respected mentor to countless estheticians. His unrivalled expertise in the acne field is the perfect complement to Face Reality's Acne Professional Program™ and award-winning Clear Skin Method™.

Education is the driving force of success in the professional skincare industry—especially when it comes to effective acne treatment. This partnership will undoubtedly enrich and advance all who further their acne skincare training under the partnership.

"We feel that skincare professionals will have access to a broader expanse of acne education and skill when combining our certification and in-house training programs. Estheticians will also have access to a more complete solution to treating acne through access to Face Reality's highly effective product range." Douglas Preston of Preston Acne Pros

As of February 28th, Face Reality Acne Experts now have access to the Preston Comedone Rxtractor® via FaceRealitySkincare.com. Additionally, Face Reality and Douglas Preston will further their shared mission in the following ways:

Industry Trade Shows Douglas will continue his highly attended in-person training engagements, where he will integrate Preston Comedone Rxtractor ® methodologies with the Face Reality Clear Skin Method ™ . The Preston Comedone Rxtractor ® and in-person Preston Comedone Rxtractor ® training will be available for purchase to licensed skincare professionals at the Face Reality booth.





Enhanced Educational Offerings On behalf of Face Reality, Douglas Preston will provide exclusive in-person and online training to Face Reality Certified Acne Experts. Certified Acne Experts can look forward to advanced business training classes informed by Douglas's extensive expertise in esthetician business training. Douglas's in-person extraction classes will be exclusively held at Face Reality's training facility in Danville, CA , where Douglas will integrate Preston Comedone Rxtractor ® training with the Face Reality Clear Skin Method ™ .



If you're interested in learning more about becoming a Certified Acne Expert and explore how to identify and treat even the most stubborn acne cases, go to Pros.FaceRealitySkincare.com.

About Face Reality:

Face Reality® is an award-winning, esthetician-founded professional acne brand dedicated to helping people get clear, healthy skin through partnership with Certified Acne Experts. Our community of Certified Acne Experts are highly trained skincare professionals who are committed to providing life-changing results and celebrating people and their skin at every step of the journey.

