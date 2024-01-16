Face Reality Skincare Launches New Supplements to Complement Award-Winning Acne Solutions

The #1 Esthetician Recommended Acne Skincare Brand has launched two supplements to help clear skin and boost overall wellness in combination with their professional product line and services.

DANVILLE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Face Reality Skincare, award-winning acne brand, has launched two supplements, Clear Skin Balance and Clear Skin Restore, making it easier than ever to find the right supplements for breakout-prone skin.

Specially formulated for breakout-prone skin, designed together for maximum impact, and backed by peer-reviewed, evidence-based research and key opinion leaders, this Clear Skin Supplement Duo complements the professional topical treatments and home care routines carefully curated by Face Reality Acne Experts to support clear skin from within.

I've seen supplements really help clients' skin to "turn the corner." Just that extra support to counter inflammation made a huge difference in getting clients' skin clear. – Laura Cooksey, Face Reality Co-Founder

The Clear Skin Restore supplement contains Zinc and a proprietary Probiotic Gut-Skin Axis Blend to clear skin, reduce the severity of breakouts, support gut health, and support immune health. The Clear Skin Balance supplement's Omega-3s and proprietary Antioxidant Skin Defense Blend helps to clear skin, helps to brighten skin and balance uneven skin tone, and supports immune health.*

All Face Reality products are designed to support the Face Reality Clear Skin Method™: a holistic and personalized acne care program that includes clinically-effective products, lifestyle guidance, and professional treatments. By adding these supplements to the lineup, Face Reality Acne Experts can help their clients get clear skin for good.

Consumers interested in the products can visit www.FaceRealitySkincare.com to purchase and/or find an Acne Expert near them to get a personalized skincare routine in-person or virtually. If you're interested in learning more about becoming a Certified Acne Expert and explore how to identify and treat even the most stubborn acne cases, go to Pros.FaceRealitySkincare.com.

About Face Reality:

Face Reality Skincare is an award-winning, esthetician-founded professional acne brand dedicated to helping people get clear, healthy skin through partnership with Certified Acne Experts. Our community of Certified Acne Experts are highly trained skincare professionals who are committed to providing life-changing results and celebrating people and their skin at every step of the journey.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

WARNING: Consult with your physician before using these products, especially if you are pregnant or nursing, are under the age of 18, if you are taking other medications, and/or have a known medical condition. Take only as directed.

