Face Reality® Partners with Bravo Star Paige DeSorbo to support her personal quest for clear skin as June kicks off Acne Awareness Month and the brand's Dear Acne campaign

DANVILLE, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Face Reality®, the award-winning, leading authority and #1 Professional Acne Brand, is partnering with TV Personality Paige DeSorbo at the start of Acne Awareness Month to begin the Face Reality Clear Skin Method™ with the help of a licensed Face Reality Acne Expert.

Paige DeSorbo begins her journey to clear skin with Face Reality's Clear Skin Method™ Post this TV Personality, Paige DeSorbo Photographer Credit: Lucio Andreozzi

Acne is the #1 skincare concern in the United States – affecting more than 50 million people per year – yet, despite that, it can be very isolating. In a survey of 1,000 people who experience acne, 85% shared that it had an extremely negative impact on their confidence when their acne was at its worst.

This is familiar territory for Social Media Influencer and Giggly Squad Co-Host, Paige DeSorbo, who has been very open with her community, talking about her own acne challenges, "I've struggled with acne for years and have tried many different products that haven't worked leaving me disappointed, my skin feeling unhappy and resulting in sporadic breakouts. So, I truly welcome the opportunity to work with a brand like Face Reality who are committed to the cause. I'm ready to embrace a consistent skincare routine, have regular check-ins with my Esthetician and be held accountable for the everyday choices I make that are affecting my skin. I'm so excited to have clear skin for good!"

DeSorbo will embark on a six-month program – Face Reality's Clear Skin Method – alongside NYC-based Madalaina Conti, a Certified Acne Expert and Licensed Esthetician. The Clear Skin Method™ uniquely combines a holistic and personalized treatment regimen with active, ongoing support, education, and advice from Conti through every stage of the process and promises visible results in 90 days.

Face Reality Chief Revenue Officer, Deanna Fleming shares, "Along with lifestyle adjustments, treatments, and personalized product routines, trust and commitment between our Acne Experts and their clients are the key elements to success of the Face Reality Clear Skin Method™. We are keenly aware of how acne can affect self-esteem and are thrilled to be working with Paige who has been so open and vulnerable about her skincare journey – offering her a different approach to clearing acne, with the help of her Acne Expert, Madalaina Conti."

To that end, as DeSorbo kicks off her journey during Acne Awareness Month, she will also headline the Face Reality's Dear Acne campaign focused on the emotional effects beyond the skin; breaking free from acne's shadow and taking back the power. Along with key opinion leaders, influencers and existing Face Reality users, the Dear Acne campaign is an opportunity for consumers to join Paige and the Face Reality community and share their personal Dear Acne statements.

Let's Face Acne Together. Consumers interested in Face Reality can take a 1-minute skin quiz to discover the ideal products for their skin type and find an Acne Expert near them to get a personalized skincare routine in-person or virtually. For professionals interested in learning more about becoming a Certified Acne Expert, go to Pros.FaceRealitySkincare.com .

About Face Reality:

Face Reality® is an award-winning, esthetician-founded professional acne brand dedicated to helping people get clear, healthy skin through partnership with Certified Acne Experts. Our community of Certified Acne Experts are highly trained skincare professionals who are committed to providing life-changing results and celebrating people and their skin at every step of the journey.

