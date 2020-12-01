Face Shield Market by Type, Tier, End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Shield Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable), Tier (Premium, Medium, and Value), End-Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face shield market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, it is becoming very important for healthcare professionals and other public workers to be safe in order to save more lives. Face shields along with other PPEs were recommended for use by public healthcare bodies. Due to disruptions in the global supply of PPEs for health workers worldwide, the World Health Organization recommended industries and governments to increase manufacturing by 40% to meet the global need. The face shield increases the lifespan of the face mask. Simulation studies with the use of the face shield have shown a 96% decrease in contamination of a person when droplets come at them from a distance of 18 inches. The face shield also prevents the person from continuously touching his/her face, facilitates facial non-verbal communication between healthcare workers and increases the life of the mask.

Premium tier face shield to account for the largest share in face shield market, in terms of value, in 2019

The premium face shield is a piece of personal protective equipment that protects from infectious droplets, splashes, and sprays of body fluids. These include face shields which are sophisticated, expensive, high quality, and reusable. They are majorly used in the construction, automotive, metalworking, welding works, and other manufacturing sectors for arc-protection and impact hazards. These usually provide 180-degree coverage from ear to ear and protect from any lateral entry of microbes. Premium face shields have a unique shape and headcover to protect from any kind of microbial penetration from the top. These face shields are adjustable and easy to use.

Manufacturing end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in terms of value, in 2019

The manufacturing end-use segment includes face shields which are used at manufacturing sites. Use of face shields is necessary at manufacturing sites in order to protect wearers from occupational hazards. These are used as protection against hazardous materials that can be harmful. Typically, they are designed to prevent the inhalation of airborne particles commonly associated with environments where grinding, sanding, sweeping, and other dusty operations occur in these industries.



APAC is expected to record the largest share in the face shield market during the forecast period

The growing economies in China and India and the growth and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are the major factors driving this market. In addition, the rising geriatric population in countries such as Japan, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are also supporting this market. The rise in the construction and manufacturing industry in these regions is also surging the demand for face shields in these industries.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Face Shield Market

4.2 Face Shield Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Face Shield Market, by Tier & Country

4.4 Face Shield Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Awareness due to the Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1.1.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to the Safety of Personnel in Developed Economies

5.1.1.3 Rising Awareness About Industrial Occupational Hazards at the Workplace

5.1.1.4 Significant Growth in Emerging Economies

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

5.1.2.2 Restricted Future Growth of Value Face Shields

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

5.1.3.2 Rising Trend in 3D Printed Face Shields

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Counterfeit Face Shields in the Market

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.3.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Processed Inputs

6.1.3 Assembly

6.1.4 Sterilization

6.1.5 Testing and Packaging

6.1.6 Distribution

6.2 Trends in Average Selling Prices

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Ecosystem of Personal Protective Equipment

6.6 Change in Industrial Shift Impacting Revenue Mix

6.7 Trade Data Statistics

6.8 Regulatory Landscape - Government Regulations

6.8.1 North America

6.8.2 CSA Standard Z94.3-15: Canadian Standards Association (Csa Group)

6.8.3 Europe

6.8.3.1 European Standards for Eye Protection - En

6.8.4 2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

6.9 Case Studies

6.1 Face Shield Market Scenarios, 2018-2025

6.11 COVID-19 Impact

6.11.1 Introduction

6.11.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.11.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.11.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Economy-Scenario Assessment

6.11.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Face Shield Market



7 Face Shield Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disposable

7.2.1 Increased Use of Personal Protective Equipment in Hospitals to Drive Demand

7.3 Reusable

7.3.1 Outbreak of COVID-19 to Spur Demand



8 Face Shield Market, by Tier

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Premium

8.2.1 Premium Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in 2019

8.3 Medium

8.3.1 Increased Demand for Medium Tier Face Shield due to COVID-19

8.4 Value

8.4.1 Customized Face Shields to Drive Demand



9 Face Shield Market, by End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare

9.2.1 Requirement for Personal Protective Equipment in Healthcare Industry to Boost Demand

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Manufacturing

9.3.2 Construction

9.3.3 Oil & Gas

9.3.4 Transportation

9.3.5 Others



10 Face Shield Market, by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019

11.3 Share of Key Market Players, 2019

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players, 2019

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) Matrix, 2019

11.7 Product Portfolio Analysis of Top Players in the Face Shield Market, 2019

11.8 Business Strategy Excellence of Top Players in the Face Shield Market, 2019

11.9 Key Market Developments

11.9.1 New Product Launches/Developments

11.9.2 Contracts

11.9.3 Partnerships, Agreements, Investments, Funding, Expansions, and Acquisitions 163



12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.2 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3 Kimberly- Clark Corporation

12.4 MSA Safety Inc.

12.5 Lakeland Industries, Inc.

12.6 Dupont Teijin Films

12.7 MCR Safety

12.8 Radians Inc.

12.9 Protective Industrial Products Inc.

12.10 Prestige Ameritech

12.11 Other Players

12.11.1 E.D. Bullard Company, Inc.

12.11.2 Pyramex

12.11.3 Surewerx (Jackson Safety)

12.11.4 Crosstex International, Inc.

12.11.5 JSP Safety

12.11.6 FT-Tec Group

12.11.7 Gateway Safety Inc.

12.11.8 Lindstrom Group (Finland)

12.11.9 Hexarmor

12.11.10 Protech Medical

12.11.11 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

12.11.12 National Safety Apparel

12.11.13 Karam

12.11.14 Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd.

12.11.15 Univet



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Report



