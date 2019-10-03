Facebook Competitor, MeWe, Surpasses 6 Million Members, Becomes #1 Trending Social App and Named a 2019 "Best Entrepreneurial Company"

In his recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, MeWe's CEO, Mark Weinstein, wrote, "MeWe is a full-featured social network engineered with privacy-by-design that's freemium-based with no ads, targeting or newsfeed manipulation. Marketers and election meddlers cannot target or boost anything to anyone. These are significant competitive differentiations." Weinstein today adds, "It's gratifying to see MeWe flourishing worldwide. MeWe is the uplifting social network with the features people love, and the respect, control and data privacy we all deserve."

Weinstein recently discussed MeWe's ascension as the next-gen social network during his August 28 Fox Business interview and his July 25 CNN International interview.

MeWe's advisory board includes Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the Web, who says, "MeWe gives the power of the Internet back to the people with a platform built for collaboration and privacy."

MeWe's groundbreaking "Privacy Bill of Rights" guarantees members have control of their data, newsfeeds and privacy. MeWe safeguards members with a strong Terms of Service designed to keep bad actors out.

Prior awards for MeWe include Start-Up of the Year Finalist at SXSW. MeWe is "free forever" with a freemium revenue model and also receives recurring revenue from its enterprise collaboration platform, MeWePRO, a Slack competitor.

MeWe is the Uplifting Next-Gen Social Network. No Ads, No Targeting, No BS. Member data is #Not4Sale to marketers or advertisers. Exciting, easy-to-use features people love for connecting with friends, family and common interests, including: newsfeeds; chats; pages; private and open groups; disappearing content; custom camera; GIF creation; live voice and video; voice messaging; personal cloud; and more. Available worldwide in 19 languages on Android, iOS and desktop.

