Facemoji Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® in the Best Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence Technology category. This achievement comes after securing a Silver Stevie® Award win in the 2023 American Business Awards®.

A leader in generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), Facemoji's beloved Gen AI features empower users to better express themselves and showcase their personalities, which can be leveraged across numerous digital spaces. The innovative features of Facemoji are captivating the attention of users far and wide.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration.

American Business Awards judges commented: "This AI tool brings a fresh and engaging approach for Gen Z with its fun and cool way to use AI for interacting with friends. It's a modern twist on communication that makes boring conversations more exciting and dynamic."

Facemoji has committed to developing innovative Gen AI features to help users communicate and interact more easily and joyfully. The Gen AI features Facemoji Keyboard offers include Rizz Master, AI Bot, ReWrite, Video Keyboard, Magic Avatar, Face Emoji and Meme Generator.

The app has also earned recognition in the Best Mobile App Awards, and placed ninth in Andreessen Horowitz's ranking of Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps.

"Facemoji Keyboard is dedicated to harnessing artificial intelligence to enhance communication for users worldwide," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "We are honored to receive recognition from the American Business Awards for the second consecutive year, as it validates our commitment to expanding avenues of self-expression."

Available now on Android and iOS devices, Facemoji Keyboard has over 550 million downloads globally and is available to users in 170+ countries and regions for free.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/ABA.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

