FacetCorp Launches Headbook.net as "Civilized Social Media" With No Ads, No Algorithm and No Privacy Issues

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FacetCorp announces the launch of Headbook.net, a different kind of social media platform designed to foster civilized, respectful, and thoughtful online conversations. Responding to the growing concerns over toxicity, misinformation, and invasions of privacy on current social media platforms, Headbook introduces a refreshing approach to digital engagement—one centered around civility, integrity, and authentic human connections.

Headbook solves the problem of privacy by having no need to collect information about users without their knowledge. Since Headbook has no advertising, such information is not needed for ad targeting.

Headbook has no algorithm that can be manipulated to promote disinformation. Headbook has a Friends part and a Discussion part. In the friends part, you communicate only with your friends and followers. No "suggested for you" content will fill your timeline. In the discussion part, all users on the system can view and participate in discussions on specific topics. Users are encouraged to suggest additional topics they would like to discuss.

The Headbook rules prohibit bad social media behavior. This will be a place for people who want to get along in a civil manner. Users can flag posts that they think break the Headbook rules for administrative review.

The launch of Headbook comes at a pivotal moment, as social media users increasingly demand safer, healthier, and more inclusive online spaces. With its commitment to high standards of conduct and a focus on user well-being, Headbook is setting a new benchmark for how digital communities should function in the 21st century.

"We believe that social media can and should be a force for good," said Jim Bryant, President of FacetCorp. "With Headbook, we are creating a space where users can truly connect in a positive and constructive way. This is not just about changing the platform—it's about changing the culture of online communication."

Headbook is free for the first month and then $7 per month after that. Interested potential users should read The Headbook Experiment (4 pages). You can find Headbook at headbook.net.

FacetCorp is a software development company that has historically made business utility software and a voice over IP business phone system. Headbook is a departure but it's just software and we saw the need.

