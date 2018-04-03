Facial Recognition Event Check-in Services from Expo Logic

This exciting technology allows attendees to check into events using only their face. Shorter wait times, more secure meetings, and personalized attendee greetings are just a few of the benefits facial recognition provides.

Here's how it works: An attendee walks into a conference and heads for a kiosk to check-in. As they approach the kiosk, it recognizes their face, greets them by name, and automatically prints their badge.

"We see attendee faces light up when they interact with the technology," says Jeff Cooper, President of Expo Logic, "They are delighted and surprised by this efficient and personal check-in experience."

The meeting and event industry has responded positively too. Since the first pilot was conducted in the Fall of 2017, facial recognition check-in has been used at several events and will be showing up at many more this year including Community Brands Xperience18 and Keller Williams' Luxury Home Event.

"Facial recognition is intuitive and easy to use. The attendee participation has been exceeding our expectations because people are already familiar with the technology. Event planners who want to maximize their attendee experience should definitely give it a try," says Panos Moutafis, President of Zenus.

Learn more about facial recognition check-in services by visiting Expo Logic's website www.expologic.com

About Expo Logic

Expo Logic is a global event technology and service company specializing in integrated registration, lead retrieval, and attendee tracking solutions. Expo Logic services over 450 domestic and international events a year including some of the largest events in the United States and Europe. Providing clients with innovative technology and excellent customer service, is the hallmark of our company.

About Zenus

Zenus is an award winning face recognition company. Our goal is to eradicate tickets and make waiting in line a distant memory of the past. We abide by our core values: (i) respect people's privacy, (ii) be radically honest, and (iii) do things right.

