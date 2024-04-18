Facilio's New Refrigerant Tracking And Leak Detection Software Solution Sets Out To Save Retailers Hefty Compliance Fines

The solution, combined with the CMMS and IoT-based remote monitoring capabilities of Facilio's Connected Retail platform, enables end-to-end management of multi-site retail operations.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Property operations software firm Facilio announced today the launch of its ready-to-deploy refrigerant tracking and leak detection software solution . This is meant for all grocery and convenience store operators who want to implement an automatic leak detection system to identify and mitigate potential refrigerant leaks to achieve 100% compliance.

Facilio's new refrigerant tracking and leak detection software solution

The new regulations under the proposed American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act will result in store operators facing hefty fines (up to $57,000 per day) if they fail to comply with the AIM Act and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 608 regulations.

"Store operators are kept awake at night by the fines, legal fees, and mounting paperwork. With an advanced AI tool like ours, they can now not only have their audit-ready reports but also make decisions based on real-time data. The automated proactive signaling mechanism triggers alerts to swiftly identify and mitigate potential refrigerant leaks, ensuring operational continuity and sustainability," said Facilio's head of retail division and Director of Customer Success Basant Singhatwadia.

The refrigerant tracking and leak detection module is part of Facilio's popular IoT solution, Connected Retail, which powers the store operations tech for US and UK retail brands across 13,000 sites. The beta version of the Refrigerant Compliance & Leak Detection software solution was successfully deployed across 300 grocery and convenience store sites in the US.

Facilio's Connected Retail is a one-stop solution for multi-site store operators to streamline facility operations. It offers:

Connected CMMS (asset and maintenance management solution) purpose-built for retail facilities, along with an elegant mobile app for technicians to keep track of processes on the go,

an intelligent remote monitoring system to track asset health and identify energy-saving opportunities,

a strong refrigerant leak detection mechanism.

"Food retailers typically need all three systems to run their day-to-day operations efficiently. At Facilio, we offer these in a single software platform. Leveraging the power of AI, IoT, cloud and mobile technologies, the solution helps to automate compliance, leak detection and lifecycle management of HVAC/R assets, closing the loop with CMMS capabilities to track workflows to completion," said Raj Subramanian, Co-founder and CPO of Facilio.

About Facilio

Facilio offers an enterprise-grade SaaS platform to make the built environment operationally efficient. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, retail, education, and other real estate categories worldwide use Facilio to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place.

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Dubai, Chennai, and London, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors, including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Growth, and Cushman & Wakefield.

