Facilitating the Research of Giant Panda Breeding, HungryPanda Courageously Takes Social Responsibility

These endangered animals include China's national treasure, the giant panda. In fact, even after more than 30 years of artificial reproduction of giant pandas, there are only more than 2,000 giant pandas in existence. As the brand image of HungryPanda, the development status of panda has been paid close attention to for a long time.

On the occasion of the month for International Conservation of Rare Animals in April, HungryPanda France solemnly promised that, in April, for every order placed in France, the platform will donate ¥2 to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, aiming to get together with the citizens of the world to protect endangered animals and make a real contribution to the research of panda breeding.

As a global leading food delivery platform specifically targeting overseas Chinese consumers, HungryPanda was established in 2017 and is headquartered in London. Since its establishment, the company has been operating in 47 cities in Australia, New Zealand, France, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, with a market share of over 60%, and has achieved profitability in major cities in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Based on the global development of HungryPanda, it has a global dynamic observation perspective and is more active in the construction of public welfare undertakings and the promotion of harmonious development of all mankind. From the point of view of HungryPanda, it is the duty and responsibility of every citizen of the earth to live in harmony with nature and build a community of life.

In 2020, HungryPanda sent more than 100,000 health packages, including face masks and sterilization supplies, to Chinese students, to provide consumers with safety and ease their homesickness. Moreover, riders of HungryPanda always wear masks and clean themselves regularly during the delivery process, and regularly disinfect the delivery boxes and special vehicles to effectively isolate the spread of the virus. After arriving at the delivery point, the rider adopts the "non-contact delivery mode", placing the health pack in the designated position to avoid face-to-face contact.

HungryPanda has always provided high-quality and diverse Chinese food delivery services to overseas Chinese communities as the starting point of its business. It uses a system design that meets the operating habits of Chinese users and a large variety of Chinese food delivery options. At the same time, it also promotes Chinese food culture to the world. Take-out is cultivated as the third way of regular dining after cooking and dine-in. In order to better bring the best Chinese food to overseas Chinese, HungryPanda is committed to promoting the digitalization of the overseas Chinese restaurant industry, enhancing the consumer and merchant experience, and allowing overseas Chinese to enjoy the taste and warmth of their hometown anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE HungryPanda