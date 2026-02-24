Facilitron Acquires MC², Strengthening Infrastructure Leadership in Strategic Facilities Management

Acquisition expands partner footprint, modernizes legacy systems, and reinforces Facilitron ' s role as the operating infrastructure for public school facilities

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, the nation's leading public spaces facility management and community space rental platform, today announced its acquisition of Management and Communication Consultants (MC²), a long-established facilities software and consulting firm serving school districts since the early 1980s.

The acquisition expands Facilitron's national footprint and strengthens its role as the centralized operating infrastructure for school facilities governance, maintenance, and lifecycle management. By welcoming MC²'s district partners into the Facilitron ecosystem, the company continues its effort to modernize legacy systems across the public facilities sector while preserving long-standing institutional relationships.

Central to this strategy is Facilitron Works, the company's fully integrated maintenance and asset lifecycle management platform. Works connects work orders, preventive maintenance, inspections, deferred maintenance planning, asset tracking, reporting, and operational oversight within a unified digital environment. Through this acquisition, Facilitron will transition MC²'s customer base onto Works, modernizing those relationships within a scalable infrastructure designed to support real-time operational visibility and long-term capital stewardship.

Founded more than four decades ago, MC² built enduring relationships with school districts through its deferred maintenance planning systems and facilities consulting expertise. Its legacy of disciplined asset stewardship and trusted industry relationships aligns closely with Facilitron's mission to modernize how districts manage shared public infrastructure.

"This acquisition reflects our continued growth strategy and our belief that the future of school facilities management is unified, not fragmented," said Jeff Benjamin, CEO of Facilitron. "MC² built deep trust in this community over many years. By bringing those districts into Facilitron Works, we're preserving that legacy while modernizing the infrastructure that supports it."

While MC²'s systems were developed in an earlier generation of facilities management technology, their approach to long-term planning and responsible asset management complements the evolution of Facilitron's integrated platform. By consolidating these capabilities within a single digital system of record, districts gain improved transparency, operational consistency, and lifecycle intelligence across their facilities portfolio.

This transaction represents part of Facilitron's broader effort to consolidate and modernize legacy facility management systems, strengthening its position as the operating system and system of record for shared public spaces.

MC² founder Perry Shimanoff will collaborate with Facilitron during the transition to ensure customer continuity and preserve the firm's legacy of facilities excellence.

The acquisition agreement was finalized on December 9, 2025. Customer transitions are planned through July 1, 2026.

About Facilitron

Facilitron, headquartered in Los Gatos, California, is the world's largest public spaces rental marketplace and a pioneer in modern facility governance and management. Since 2014, Facilitron has built a national partner network of more than 15,000 schools across 31 states, including 8 of the 10 largest school districts, alongside higher education institutions and municipalities. Together, they support billions of square feet of facilities and millions of community events each year.

Facilitron's purpose-built platform goes beyond scheduling. It serves as the operational and governance backbone for public facilities, helping partners streamline approvals, recover costs, coordinate maintenance, reduce risk, ensure transparency, and expand equitable community access.

By integrating maintenance, compliance, building systems, inspections, and financial workflows within a unified digital system, Facilitron continues to redefine how public institutions manage the full lifecycle of their physical infrastructure.

For more information, visit Facilitron.com

Media Contact

Mercer Brockenbrough

[email protected]

Michele Nichols

[email protected]

SOURCE Facilitron