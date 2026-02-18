Facilitron Unveils First National Governance Framework for Community Use of K-12 Public School Facilities

New National Model School Board Facility Use Policy helps districts standardize access, recover costs, reduce risk, and govern public space with transparency and accountability

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, the nation's leading public spaces facility management and community space rental platform, today announced its public release of the Facilitron National Model School Board Policy, establishing the first comprehensive national governance standard for how K-12 public school districts manage community access to school facilities.

Across the country, public school districts serve as the backbone of community life, hosting youth sports, enrichment programs, civic meetings, and emergency response operations. Yet despite the scale and importance of community facility use, the policies governing that access are often decades old, inconsistently enforced, and poorly aligned with today's realities.

As a result, districts frequently encounter:

Uneven or inequitable access based on site-by-site decision-making





Hidden subsidization from unclear fee structures and informal waivers





Undocumented use and inconsistent renter compliance





Liability exposure due to incomplete insurance documentation and oversight gaps





Lost revenue and increased operational strain during a nationwide funding crisis

Facilitron's National Model Policy addresses these challenges by providing districts with a clear, enforceable framework that aligns board-level governance, operational procedures, campus execution, and renter accountability into a single cohesive system.

"For years, districts have tried to solve facility use challenges through operational workarounds and technology alone," said Trent Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilitron. "But what we've consistently seen nationwide is that these challenges aren't just operational — they're governance issues. This framework gives districts the structure, clarity, and authority they need to manage community use responsibly, protect instructional resources, and create equitable public access at scale."

A National Standard for Facility Use Governance

While some policy templates exist today, most focus narrowly on board language, leaving districts without the operational structure needed for consistent implementation across schools, staff, and renter groups.

Facilitron's National Governance Framework is designed to solve that gap by creating a complete, end-to-end model that districts can adopt, adapt, and operationalize.

Known as the National Model Facility Governance Framework, this suite of documents and tools includes:

National Model Policy for Community Use





Self Implementation Toolkit of the National Model Policy





Customized resources, including a Local School Guide, Administrative Regulations and Standardized Renter Terms and Conditions as well as Board-ready implementation tools





Facilitron platform integration

Together, these resources replace informal, relationship-based access with what districts increasingly need: consistent governance, defensible decisions, and reliable visibility.

From Permissive Policy to Prescriptive Governance

Many existing facility use policies rely on permissive language that enables broad discretion, allowing exceptions, waivers, and decisions that vary by campus, administrator, or community pressure. Facilitron's National Model introduces a more prescriptive governance approach, designed to help districts define and enforce:

Clear governance authority — explicitly defining who has decision-making power, how it is exercised, and where accountability ultimately resides





— explicitly defining who has decision-making power, how it is exercised, and where accountability ultimately resides Districtwide access priorities — replacing site-by-site discretion with a transparent, equitable framework for who gets access, when, and why





— replacing site-by-site discretion with a transparent, equitable framework for who gets access, when, and why Cost recovery as stewardship — treating facility use fees as protection of instructional resources, not revenue generation





— treating facility use fees as protection of instructional resources, not revenue generation Deliberate, documented subsidies — ensuring waivers are intentional policy decisions tied to public benefit, not informal exceptions





— ensuring waivers are intentional policy decisions tied to public benefit, not informal exceptions Consistent, enforceable requirements — standardizing expectations for insurance, payment, supervision, and conduct across all users





— standardizing expectations for insurance, payment, supervision, and conduct across all users Board-level visibility and oversight — creating reporting and governance signals that make community use measurable, explainable, and defensible

The result is a framework that allows districts to say "yes" to community use but with structure, consistency, and public accountability.

Introducing a Board Policy Governance Assessment for District Leaders

In conjunction with the National Model release, Facilitron is launching an Executive-Level Board Policy Assessment as an entry point for districts ready to modernize facility use governance without starting from scratch.

Designed for superintendents, chief business officials, operations leaders, risk managers, and board leadership, the assessment compares a district's current facility use policy against Facilitron's National Model and identifies:

Governance gaps and inconsistencies





Unclear authority structures and approval pathways





Fee waiver loopholes and equity risks





Policy misalignment with operational reality





Practical next steps for modernization and implementation

The assessment provides districts with a clear roadmap for aligning policy, administrative regulations, site-level execution, and renter compliance, creating a scalable, defensible approach to strategic facility management.

Establishing a National Baseline for Public Space Governance

With this release, Facilitron is establishing a national baseline for governing community access to public school facilities and advancing a broader movement toward Strategic Facility Management, defined by policy, governance, platform, and partnership. Facilitron's National Model empowers districts to meet those responsibilities with clarity, consistency, and confidence while strengthening the schools that communities depend on.

About Facilitron

Facilitron, headquartered in Los Gatos, California, is the world's largest public spaces rental marketplace and a pioneer in modern facility governance and management. Since 2014, Facilitron has built a national partner network of more than 15,000 schools across 31 states, including 8 of the 10 largest school districts, alongside higher education institutions and municipalities. Together, they support billions of square feet of facilities and millions of community events each year.

Facilitron's purpose-built platform goes beyond scheduling. It serves as a revenue-generating, governance and operational backbone for shared public spaces, working with partners to streamline approvals, recover costs, reduce risk, ensure transparency, and expand equitable community access.

Beyond rentals, Facilitron's AI-powered tools and strategic services extend into energy management, building automation, maintenance, and inspections, while positioning the platform to unlock entirely new categories of value, from integrated services to untapped revenue streams that redefine the economics of both public and private spaces.

For more information, visit Facilitron.com

