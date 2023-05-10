Facility management services market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15.23%, Rising levels of outsourcing in building management to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the facility management services market in India is forecasted to increase by USD 16.32 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.23%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising levels of outsourcing in building management, the development of SEZs and mega food parks, and focus on smart cities. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facility Management Services Market in India 2023-2027

Rising levels of outsourcing in building management is driving the market growth. End-users can focus on their core business activities by outsourcing various facility-related services such as HVAC, catering, security, and various other support services. There are significant growth opportunities in end-user segments such as healthcare, infrastructure, and retail, which further emphasizes the importance of outsourcing services such as facility management. Using an outsourced provider can help end-users minimize training and operational costs and, in turn, maximize profits. Tools for financial management, benchmarking, energy management, space planning, and tenant management are crucial for integrated facilities management. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The impact of technology on managing building facilities is a key trend in the market. Technological developments are expected to create significant opportunities for providers during the forecast period. Providers should leverage advanced technologies to focus on parameters such as cost, quality, and time. Intelligent security monitoring systems, intelligent building control systems, and advanced robotics are some of the technologies that are expected to shape the future of the market. The facility management services market in India is moderately mature. Therefore, facility management providers should hire, train, and retain staff with the skills to handle advanced technologies. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Employee attrition and lack of training can challenge market growth. There is a shortage of qualified and semi-skilled workers to provide facility management services, especially those that require technical expertise. For example, high skills are required to operate new surveillance devices and security gadgets. The availability of unskilled labor increases the bargaining power of suppliers. Therefore, labor force retention is a major challenge for suppliers, which will restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A La Concierge Services Pvt. Ltd., BVG India Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Clean India Group, CLR Facility Services Pvt. Ltd., Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., Cushman and Wakefield Plc, EFS Facilities Services Group, ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., OCS Group International Ltd., Quess Corp. Ltd., ServiceMax Facility Management Pvt. Ltd., SILA Group, SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt. Ltd., Sodexo SA, Tenon Facility Management Pvt. Ltd., Updater Services Ltd., Vatika Group, and Handiman Services Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by service (soft services and hard services) and end-user (IIBB, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and retail and others)

Segmentation by service

The soft services segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Soft services are classified into housekeeping (includes cleaning services to maintain the hygiene and cleanliness of a facility), transportation (includes transportation services such as fleet management and the delivery of goods), catering (includes food facility for employees, visitors, and special occasions), and security (Includes surveillance cameras, alarms, and guarding facilities). The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the low cost of soft services when compared to hard services.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the facility management services market in India between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the facility management services market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the facility management services market in India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of facility management services market vendors in India

Facility Management Services Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.58 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A La Concierge Services Pvt. Ltd., BVG India Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Clean India Group, CLR Facility Services Pvt. Ltd., Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., Cushman and Wakefield Plc, EFS Facilities Services Group, ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., OCS Group International Ltd., Quess Corp. Ltd., ServiceMax Facility Management Pvt. Ltd., SILA Group, SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt. Ltd., Sodexo SA, Tenon Facility Management Pvt. Ltd., Updater Services Ltd., Vatika Group, and Handiman Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

