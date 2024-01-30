Facility Solutions Group Expands Its Reach with the Acquisition of Greenleaf Energy Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) announced today the acquisition of Greenleaf Energy Solutions. This move reflects FSG's commitment to enhancing its expertise in solar and renewable energy solutions and expanding its service offerings to customers across North America. Greenleaf brings a dynamic team of experts with extensive knowledge of solar technologies and renewable energy solutions to FSG.

Founded in 2001, Greenleaf established its foothold as a lighting company, catering to diverse commercial needs. With a keen awareness of the evolving environmental landscape and a commitment to sustainable practices, the company strategically shifted its focus towards becoming a leading provider of commercial solar solutions. Through two decades of innovation and adaptation, Greenleaf emerged as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

Kevin Siebrecht, former President and Founder of Greenleaf Energy Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "The team is thrilled that Facility Solutions Group's acquisition of Greenleaf further expands our capabilities and reach to existing customers while providing turnkey solar and renewable energy solutions to the FSG family of national clients."

"It became clear very early on in our discussions that Kevin and the Greenleaf team shared much of the same vision that I and our executive team had when it came to growing the business, caring for people, and making an impact with the sale of energy efficiency products and services.  As Kevin sought a next-generation solution for his company, this union made a perfect plan towards next-generation growth combining resources to tackle more projects and serve more customers.", said Bill Graham, President of FSG.

The collaboration aligns with FSG's vision to lead the way in providing lighting, electrical, and energy efficiency solutions to its clients. Clients can anticipate an expanded range of services and a heightened focus on sustainable solutions.

About Facility Solutions Group, Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 41-year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, signage, and energy-saving products and services. FSG's employees support the company's business in all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about FSG, visit fsg.com.

