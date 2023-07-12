Fact or Phictionary? Norton Releases Phishing Dictionary to Help People Identify Scams

News provided by

Gen Digital Inc.

12 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET

Phictionary throws the spotlight on some of the most common phishing attacks detected and blocked by Norton to help people spot the tell-tale signs of scams

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has released Phictionary, a guide to phishing attacks with a dictionary twist that exposes real-life examples of scams to help people proactively identify fraudulent communications. In 2023, scams and phishing attacks have been responsible for two-thirds of all cyberattacks worldwide, according to Gen threat data. Phictionary exists to address this problem with a unique educational approach to phishing detection.

Continue Reading
Norton Releases Phishing Dictionary to Help People Identify Scams
Norton Releases Phishing Dictionary to Help People Identify Scams

"Consumers are at the center of modern-day cybercrime. Today, attacks that abuse flaws in the human psyche are outnumbering attacks targeting flaws in software and systems, and this means the approach to Cyber Safety needs to change," said Michal Pechoucek, Chief Technology Officer at Gen. "It is no longer enough to protect only our devices; we must protect the individual from all forms of online manipulation that intend to steal personal information or spread malware. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a huge role in this, but so does the human factor of online safety through education. We created Phictionary as part of our ongoing efforts to inform people about the latest developments in cybercrime, and hope that it will help to alleviate human error to improve online safety."

From delivery scams to tax scams to fake offer emails, Phictionary highlights some of the most common phishing attacks seen today, laid out in classic dictionary form. The following are real-life examples from Phictionary that have been detected and blocked by Norton:

  • Account Suspension alert əˈkaʊnt səˈspɛnʃən / verb 1. A fake message addressed to an individual asking them to complete account recovery within a specific time period otherwise it will result in permanent suspension. We temporarily place your Ρaурal suspended, To restore follow instruction below. <|url|> Please complete the recovery within 2 days otherwise Ρaурal account permanently suspended. We are sorry for any inconvenience has caused. Thank you for your attention.
  • Delivery Mishap alert dɪˈlɪvəri mɪsˌhæps / verb 1. A fraudulent message faking an attempted delivery designed to extract personal information from the target. Our driver attempted to deliver your shipment today but no one was home. To reschedule a new delivery date, visit: <|url|>
  • Tax Scam tæks skæm / noun 1. A spoof message masked as a revenue or customs company. myGov: Your income return of [amount] could not be processed due to insufficient information supplied please update immediately at <|url|>

To empower people to feel safer in their everyday digital lives, Phictionary also includes a list of the key characteristics of phishing scams for people to learn and refer to if they come across a phishing attack.

Phictionary can be downloaded from https://us.norton.com/blog/online-scams/phictionary today.

About Norton
Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at www.norton.com.

Disclaimer

All examples of phishing attacks provided are real samples found in the wild, not generated by Norton. Any logos or trademarks mentioned are the registered trademarks of the respective brands.

Mike Healey

 Erin Farkaly

Gen

Edelman for Gen

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.

Also from this source

Gen Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Organic Growth in FY23

Gen to Announce Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on May 11, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.