Factor4 Launches Application For Verifone Engage Terminals

BROOMALL, Pa., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the fastest growing provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to expand its partnership with Verifone, a world leader in payments and commerce solutions. Verifone's Engage family of payment devices enables merchants to transform the point-of-sale into a more meaningful interaction with consumers. Verifone Engage boasts a secure Linux-based architecture that gives merchants, acquirers and service providers opportunities to deepen the consumer experience and enable unique customer journeys. Factor4's advanced application will enable gift, loyalty and promotional transactions on Verifone's family of Engage devices. Factor4 leads the gift card and loyalty market in contactless payment integrations.

"We are excited to expand our omnichannel gift and loyalty solutions by launching our application on the Engage platform," said Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO. "Our application enables merchants to improve consumer experience, build customer loyalty and drive revenue. Verifone's Engage devices allow individualized loyalty rewards, discounts, personalized content, and the ability to pay with points which is increasingly important as consumers seek contactless payments. We value our partnership with Verifone and are thrilled to take it to the next level."

"The Engage platform is part of Verifone's vision to create value for our solution providers and merchant partners at the point-of-sale," said Randy MacDonald, Verifone Financial Services Sales Director. "Factor4's gift and loyalty solutions are a great addition to our portfolio of cloud services offerings, and we are thrilled to drive the applications to market with them."

To learn more about Factor4's application for Verifone Engage terminals, or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions, email [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 13,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming everyday transactions into new and engaging opportunities for merchants and consumers. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 35 million devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts working with the world's best-known retail brands, financial institutions and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 39-year history of uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the most complex payment challenges.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

