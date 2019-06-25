Factor4, LLC Announces Gift Card Integration with Vend POS

BROOMALL, Pa., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty program solutions for retailers, and Vend, a globally-trusted, cloud-based point-of-sale and retail management software provider, announce that Factor4's gift card solution is now integrated with Vend. Both companies empower retailers of all types to enhance customer experience and increase revenue.

Vend logo

Factor4's CEO, Dan Battista, said: "We are excited to announce our integration with Vend, a leader in cloud-based POS, and to enable Vend customers to seamlessly issue and redeem gift cards. Factor4's solution provides all of the tools needed for retailers to implement and manage successful gift card programs."

Jake West, Director of Business Development at Vend, shared his excitement about the new integration, "I'm thrilled to see Factor4 bringing a new solution to the Vend ecosystem through our open API, filling a gap for merchants looking to extend our gift card features. Reseller and ISO partners are now able to recommend Factor4's gift card platform with Vend, providing extended value for merchants and allowing for additional monetization opportunities."

To learn more about Factor4's integration with Vend, email sales@factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Vend

Vend is cloud-based point-of-sale and retail management software that lets retailers run their business in-store, online, and on-the-go. Vend's software includes inventory management, Ecommerce integrations, customer loyalty, and reporting analytics. Vend integrates with other world-leading businesses including WooCommerce, Xero and Star Micronics, and is a key retail partner in Apple's global Mobility Partner Program. Vend is trusted by retailers in over 140 countries and is used in more than 25,000 stores worldwide. Founded in 2010, Vend has offices in Auckland, San Francisco, Toronto, London and Melbourne, and has raised more than US$45 million from top-tier investors. For more information, please visit: http://www.vendhq.com.

Aimee DuCasse, Marketing Director-Factor4

610-662-7926

216922@email4pr.com

Nicola Fahy, North American Marketing-Vend

416-878-1489

216922@email4pr.com

SOURCE Factor4