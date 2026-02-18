Factor4 Partners with Stackably to Deliver Seamless Gift Card Integration

The collaboration enables seamless integration of Factor4's gift card platform with Stackably's POS ecosystem.

BROOMALL, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of gift card solutions, has partnered with Stackably to integrate Factor4's gift card platform directly into Stackably's point-of-sale system. Designed to support a variety of business types ranging from retail to appointment based businesses, this integration streamlines gift card sales and management, helping operators increase revenue while maintaining a smooth checkout experience.

Through this partnership, Stackably customers can offer branded physical and digital gift cards with real-time balance tracking and reporting—without the need for additional hardware or complicated setup. The integration allows businesses to manage gift card programs directly from the POS, making it easier to launch, sell, and redeem gift cards across locations.

"We're excited to partner with Stackably to bring our gift card solutions to their growing network of variety of businesses," said Dan Battista, CEO / Partner at Factor4. "Stackably's flexible POS platform pairs perfectly with Factor4's gift card technology, giving businesses an easy way to drive incremental revenue and build lasting customer relationships."

"Integrating Factor4's gift card platform into Stackably gives our customers a powerful, turnkey solution to boost sales and encourage repeat visits," said Ben Shirey. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide operators with intuitive tools that support growth without adding operational complexity."

For more information about the Stackably and Factor4 integration, please visit Factor4Gift.com or contact Factor4 at [email protected] or (484) 471-3963.

About Factor4

Factor4 is a leading provider of gift card solutions, helping businesses increase revenue and enhance customer engagement. With over 15 years of experience, Factor4 offers a comprehensive suite of services, including physical and digital gift cards, program management, and advanced analytics. Learn more at Factor4Gift.com.

About Stackably

Stackably is a modern point-of-sale platform built for restaurants and hospitality businesses, offering an intuitive and flexible system designed to simplify operations. With powerful reporting, seamless integrations, and an operator-first approach, Stackably helps businesses run smarter and scale with confidence. Learn more at Stackably.com.

Media Contact:

Support

[email protected]

(484) 471-3963

SOURCE Factor4