Factory Partners with Patti's Good Life to Provide Strategic Investment to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Partnership with iconic brand founded by Patti LaBelle will expand retail, licensing, and product innovation while preserving its family-owned legacy

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factory, the family office platform built for athletes, entertainers, and next-generation wealth creators, through its strategic affiliate Supply Factory, today announced a partnership with Patti's Good Life to accelerate the brand's next phase of growth through strategic investment and expanded infrastructure. Lafayette Square and Innovate Capital also participated in the investment, supporting Patti's Good Life as it continues to scale as a leader in family meals. The partnership represents one of the most significant cultural brand infrastructure investments in the food category in recent years, reflecting growing institutional interest in culturally driven consumer brands.

Founded in 2008 by legendary artist, entertainer, and author Patti LaBelle, Patti's Good Life has grown into one of the most recognized family-owned brands in American food, generating more than $80 million in annual in-store retail sales. The brand is celebrated for its soul food recipes, including its iconic sweet potato pie, cobblers, and frozen meals, and maintains longstanding national distribution and licensing relationships across multiple categories. Patti's Good Life has built a reputation for quality, heritage, and the kind of soul-rooted cooking that brings families together.

The partnership positions Patti's Good Life to expand its leadership in the family meals category while preserving the authenticity, values, and American culinary heritage that have defined the brand since its founding. Through the partnership, Patti's Good Life will gain access to expanded operational infrastructure, capital, and strategic support to scale retail distribution, grow its licensing portfolio, and develop new product offerings for busy families across the country.

"Patti's Good Life has always been about bringing people together through food, family, and love," says Patti LaBelle. "This next chapter is about building something that will outlast all of us, and doing it the right way. With the right partners around us, we can grow this brand while protecting everything that makes it special. I'm proud of what we've built, and even more excited about what's ahead."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to scaling Patti's Good Life thoughtfully, with the brand's voice, values, and community impact at the center of every decision. Initial focus areas include expanding distribution channels and broadening the product portfolio to help busy families reconnect around convenient, high-quality meals.

"Patti has already done the hardest part, building a brand that people love and trust," said Keenan Beasley of Factory. "Our role is to surround that legacy with the infrastructure, capital, and strategy required to scale it into something much bigger, while preserving the authenticity that made it work in the first place."

Learn more at https://www.thefactoryhq.com/

Learn more about Patti's Good Life at https://pattisgoodlifeshop.com/

About Factory

Factory is a next-generation family office platform built at the intersection of capital, culture, and community. The firm works with athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs to convert income and influence into long-term ownership through integrated capabilities spanning wealth advisory, private investments, business building, media strategy, technology infrastructure, and philanthropy.

Designed for the emerging generation of wealth creators, Factory provides coordinated access to institutional-quality opportunities traditionally reserved for legacy family offices and venture platforms — enabling clients to participate directly in the ownership layer of the modern economy.

Factory's mission is simple: the people who shape culture should also own the systems they power.

About Patti's Good Life

Founded in 2008 by legendary artist, entertainer, and author Patti LaBelle, Patti's Good Life is a family-owned food brand celebrated for its family recipes and soul-rooted cooking. From its widely loved sweet potato pie to its cobblers, frozen meals, and growing portfolio of licensed products, Patti's Good Life brings the warmth of family kitchens to tables across America. The brand generates more than $80 million in annual in-store retail sales and is distributed nationally through major retail partners.

SOURCE Factory Holdings