FADEL Unveils FADEL AIVA™, Its AI Technology for Brand Compliance and Licensing Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FADEL®, a global leader in AI-driven brand compliance and licensing software, today announced FADEL AIVA ™, its AI technology designed to transform how organizations manage end-to-end licensing and marketing compliance operations.

AIVA unifies FADEL's generative, analytical, and predictive AI capabilities along with purpose-built AI agents embedded in FADEL's Brand Vision and IPM Suite solutions, enabling intelligent automation across complex licensing and marketing workflows.

"AIVA represents a fundamental shift in how licensing and marketing teams operate," said Tarek Fadel, Founder and CEO of FADEL. "We're moving beyond AI that simply generates insights to AI that also acts on them, helping organizations protect their brands, reduce compliance risk, and operate faster and more confidently and securely across complex global workflows."

AIVA delivers insight with vision – detecting expired content across social platforms, combating unauthorized grey market sellers, reducing copyright infringement from licensed IP, predicting royalty billings, suggesting strategies to mitigate tariff impact, and accelerating brand compliance across products and content.

Built on the AWS Bedrock Agentic AI platform, AIVA introduces specialized AI agents that reason and act within real licensing and marketing processes, streamlining approvals, reducing risk, and accelerating decision-making without disrupting existing workflows.

Initial AIVA agents include:

AIVA Reviewer Agent – Embedded in Product Approval workflows, this agent reviews product submissions against brand guidelines and licensing terms, validates property and product accuracy, moderates content for issues such as harmful material, and routes items back to licensees for revision or acknowledgement before licensor approval.





– Embedded in Product Approval workflows, this agent reviews product submissions against brand guidelines and licensing terms, validates property and product accuracy, moderates content for issues such as harmful material, and routes items back to licensees for revision or acknowledgement before licensor approval. AIVA Contract Ingestion Agent – Operating alongside FADEL's Brand Vision and IPM Suite, this agent interprets licensing contracts, extracts rights and obligations, and automatically creates parties, deals, and royalty payment terms to support downstream automation for brand compliance and royalty billing.

Since 2021, FADEL has delivered continuous AI innovation to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. With AIVA, FADEL builds on this foundation, introducing agents that execute within workflows, not just inform them.

FADEL's 2026 roadmap will expand AIVA with additional agents across licensing, royalty management, and marketing compliance.

About FADEL

FADEL delivers AI-enabled software to manage brand compliance and IP licensing with precision and confidence. Its cloud-based platforms help organizations govern content and usage rights at scale, streamline complex licensing and royalty processes, and reduce risk across global operations. Trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands in media, publishing, consumer goods, high-tech, and advertising, FADEL empowers teams to protect intellectual property, accelerate licensing workflows, and operate with clarity in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.

SOURCE FADEL