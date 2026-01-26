FADEL's AI-Enabled Product Approval System Goes Live, Empowering Licensors to Protect Brand Integrity

News provided by

FADEL

Jan 26, 2026, 10:10 ET

Featuring the FADEL AIVA™ AI-Powered Reviewer Agent to Accelerate Approvals

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FADEL®, a global leader in AI-driven brand compliance and licensing software, today announced the successful go-live of its Product Approval system, now featuring the AIVA™ AI-powered Reviewer Agent. The solution enables licensors to manage the entire product approval lifecycle from product submission through final authorization, helping organizations streamline approvals, improve oversight across licensee ecosystems, and strengthen brand governance.

Product approval is critical to brand protection, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance, yet many licensors rely on manual and disconnected workflows. FADEL's Product Approval solution addresses these challenges across large and complex licensee networks, helping organizations reduce delays, minimize risk, and maintain consistent brand standards.

"With the system now live, licensors can immediately benefit from faster turnaround times and greater transparency into brand compliance," said Gregg Guest, Vice President of Product Management at FADEL. "The AIVA Reviewer Agent, a key capability of Product Approval, helps customers automate early-stage reviews, surface issues sooner, and apply human expertise more strategically."

FADEL Product Approval delivers a modern, end-to-end experience with capabilities that include:

  • Centralized product submissions and review tracking
  • AI-powered, agent-driven automation to streamline approvals
  • Configurable, role-based workflow management
  • Enhanced licensee collaboration and compliance oversight
  • Action-enabled email notifications to reduce delays
  • Built-in visual markup tools for efficient product reviews
  • Seamless integration with FADEL IPM Suite™ for rights management and royalty processing

The AIVA Reviewer Agent, a key feature of Product Approval, plays an active role in the review process by:

  • Reviewing product submissions against defined brand guidelines and licensing terms
  • Validating property usage, product details, and submission accuracy
  • Moderating content for potential issues, including harmful or non-compliant material
  • Automatically routing submissions back to licensees for revision or acknowledgement prior to licensor approval

For more information, request a demo, or speak with a FADEL solutions expert, contact [email protected] or visit fadel.com. FADEL will also be at the SPLiCE BRAND OASIS Licensors Summit, where attendees can meet with the FADEL team to discuss automating brand governance.

About FADEL

FADEL delivers AI-enabled software to manage brand compliance and IP licensing with precision and confidence. Its cloud-based platforms help organizations govern content and usage rights at scale, streamline complex licensing and royalty processes, and reduce risk across global operations. Trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands in media, publishing, consumer goods, high-tech, and advertising, FADEL empowers teams to protect intellectual property, accelerate licensing workflows, and operate with clarity in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.

SOURCE FADEL

