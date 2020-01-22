Failed Resolution Déjà vu: Debt.com Helps Americans Resolve Debt the Right Way in 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past three years, Debt.com has surveyed almost 5,000 people and found that about two-thirds consistently say they have a financial New Year resolution, but most of them also say they didn't keep last year's financial resolution.

Debt.com has polled nearly 5,000 Americans over the last three years. And each time, 3 out of 4, Americans have made financial resolutions for the new year. That’s great news! Even better news: This year, 2 out of 3, want to “save more money.” That shows Americans have a more optimistic outlook on their finances this year compared to previous surveys. To view the full survey results, go to: https://www.debt.com/research/new-years-resolutions-same-old-results Good economy or bad, Americans are still making financial New Year’s resolutions – and not keeping up them. Debt.com surveyed 1,326 people and asked ten questions related to personal finance and the New Year to understand consumer behavior around their money resolutions. People responded from all 50 states and Washington, DC and were aged 18 and above.

Debt.com first started surveying people about New Year's resolutions in 2017 and at that time, there was speculation of an impending recession. Now that the economy has stabilized, Debt.com is still receiving similar financial New Year resolutions from their annual survey and hearing from consumers that they are ending up with the same sad results.

"For much of the past two years, economists were asking themselves: How soon will the next recession hit? A few weeks? A few months? Not only were they wrong, a recession has now faded from public consciousness. Yet, despite the ups and downs of the economy, nothing seems to have shaken Americans commitment to making financial New Year's resolutions," says Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com.

Survey highlights:

35% said the biggest regret was running up/maxing out credit card

17% said that their biggest regret was letting debt go into collections

57% said they did not keep their financial resolution that they made last year

35% stated that they worked all year long to meet their goal, but could not achieve it

30% said they kept financial resolution up for a few months, but then got busy/distracted

After three years of hearing Americans admit they'll never fulfill the financial New Year's resolutions, Dvorkin has devised a way to increase the odds of success – and he says the secret is to "embrace your inner laziness."

"Financial resolutions fail because life gets in the way," he says. "I've found success telling people to use technology for more than spending – use it for saving. There are secure online programs like Mint or YNAB that can take the hassle out of budgeting. You can get your paycheck's direct deposit to send a sliver of your income directly to savings, so you don't even see it. You can get a free debt analysis from Debt.com with just a phone call. Technology doesn't have to be a synonym for buying more stuff."

For those who want to put in the work, however, Debt.com offers a deep dive with Debt.com's How-To Guides that cover everything from budgeting to bankruptcy to debt collection and identity theft.

About: Debt.com is the consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers 'when life happens'.

SOURCE Debt.com

Related Links

http://www.Debt.com

