FAIR: Articles of Impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas are Justified and Overdue

News provided by

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

31 Jan, 2024, 01:32 ET

The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in reaction to the House Homeland Security Committee's approval of articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "FAIR applauds the vote by the House Homeland Security Committee approving articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It was an unfortunate, but fully justified and overdue action against a cabinet official who has steadfastly refused to carry out the duties of his office.

"Secretary Mayorkas has not just presided over the greatest wave of illegal immigration in the nation's history, he has actively encouraged, enabled and facilitated it. Friday will mark exactly three years since he swore to uphold the laws of the United States and protect the security of the homeland. The record clearly shows that he has done precisely the opposite.

"Since taking office, some 8 million people have been encountered at our borders and another 1.7 million are known to have entered the country without being encountered by a Customs and Border Protection agency that is overwhelmed with the task of processing and releasing illegal migrants. At a time of unprecedented terror threats posed by Iranian proxy groups, and heightened espionage activity by China, Mayorkas has admitted that over 85 percent of the record number of migrants being encountered at the southern border are being released into the country.

At every turn, Secretary Mayorkas has ignored statutes and undermined the rule of law. He has released illegal aliens into the U.S. instead of detaining and removing them. He has established categorical parole programs in clear contravention of the statute requiring such parole be on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. He has allowed multiple aliens with potential terrorist ties to cross into the country, including tens of thousands of Special Interest Aliens. And he has actively undermined immigration enforcement, claiming that being in the country illegally is not by itself grounds for removal.

"The tidal wave of illegal immigration that is endangering our national security and straining resources to the breaking point in communities all across the country is occurring not because Secretary Mayorkas lacks the authority or the resources to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws. Rather, it is because he, with the support of President Biden, has subverted and undermined the laws he swore to uphold.

"The articles of impeachment approved by the Homeland Security Committee provide incontrovertible grounds for the full House of Representatives to impeach Secretary Mayorkas and for the Senate to convict him on those charges and remove him from office."

Contact: Joey Chester 202-742-1827, [email protected] 

ABOUT FAIR 

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Also from this source

FAIR: Record Nationwide Encounters of Illegal Aliens in December Cap Off the Most Disastrous Year of Illegal Immigration in U.S. History

FAIR: Record Nationwide Encounters of Illegal Aliens in December Cap Off the Most Disastrous Year of Illegal Immigration in U.S. History

The following statement was released by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to today's release ...
Congress Must Legislate Policy Changes to End the Border Crisis, Says FAIR

Congress Must Legislate Policy Changes to End the Border Crisis, Says FAIR

Nearly halfway through the fiscal year, Congress has failed to act on two of its most pressing responsibilities: approving a federal budget and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.