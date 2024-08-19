FAIR: Biden-Harris Administration Begins Amnesty Program for More than Half a Million Illegal Aliens, Nullifying Our Immigration Laws

"Parole-in-Place" Could Allow a Future Administration to Expand Amnesty to Every Illegal Alien in the U.S., Warns

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Biden-Harris administration began accepting applications for "parole-in-place" (PIP) for an estimated 550,000 illegal alien spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens. PIP beneficiaries will be shielded from deportation, immediately granted work authorization and be put on an eventual path to citizenship. PIP, like the recently paused Cuban-Haitian-Nicaraguan-Venezuelan (CHNV) parole program, includes few safeguards to prevent large-scale fraud.

"Today's audacious announcement renders our immigration laws, and Congress' constitutional authority to make those laws, meaningless," declared Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). "Much like President Obama's 2012 election year ploy to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program without any statutory authority, PIP is a blatant effort to energize the far-left base at the expense of the Constitution, the interests of the American people and legal immigrants who actually apply for admission before just showing up here.

"This illegal and unlegislated amnesty for half a million illegal aliens is just a cat's paw for what is likely to come in a future administration if it is allowed to stand," cautioned Stein. "Under the doctrine that the president has unfettered discretion to grant parole to people in the U.S., there is nothing to stop him or her from abusing parole to grant amnesty to every illegal alien in the country – under the legal fiction that it is being carried out on a case-by-case basis.

"Under this administration, parole authority has been abused to a point where it has supplanted our immigration laws and the Legislative Branch's plenary authority to establish them. Once the election is behind us, there is every reason to believe that an administration determined to grant amnesty to every illegal alien in the country – by any means necessary – will claim the authority to do so with a simple stroke of the president's pen," concluded Stein.

