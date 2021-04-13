FAIR: Biden's Bold Move on Border Crisis: Nominate High Level Officials Guaranteed to Worsen It

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statements were issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding the nomination of Chris Magnus and Ur Jaddou to lead key immigration enforcement agencies in the middle of a historic border crisis:

"Monday's nominations of Chris Magnus to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Ur Jaddou to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provide further evidence that the current crisis raging at our southern border is part of a deliberate effort by the Biden administration to eviscerate any form of border and immigration enforcement. Both of these individuals, nominated to lead key immigration enforcement agencies, have long and well-documented records of hostility toward immigration enforcement and to the laws they would be obligated to uphold.

"Their nominations are a clear indication that the border chaos – along with the risks posed to national security, public health, and to the migrants themselves – is by design and that the ultimate objective of the Biden administration is to cause the collapse of our immigration enforcement infrastructure."

Chris Magnus

"The job of CBP is to prevent people and contraband from entering the country illegally. As Chief of Police of Tucson, Arizona, Chris Magnus has worked to thwart the removal of illegal aliens from the United States, including those who are criminals. In a 2017 op-ed in The New York Times, Magnus asserted that local policies that provide sanctuary for illegal aliens make the country safer.

"Undoubtedly, if he is confirmed as head of CBP, Magnus will play a pivotal role in the Biden administration's efforts to impose sanctuary policies nationwide by refusing to answer calls from state and local authorities who seek to have criminal aliens removed from the United States. With him at the helm, the entire country will be a sanctuary for illegal aliens. Under his leadership and faithful execution of policy directives from the White House, the role of CBP will shift from preventing entry of unauthorized aliens to processing anyone who turns up at our border."

Ur Jaddou

"Ur Jaddou is a mass immigration amnesty advocate who will undoubtedly try to bend, or outright ignore, countless rules and laws expressly designed to exclude people who do not qualify for immigration benefits. If she is confirmed, gone are the days of focusing on fairness, lawfulness, efficiency, protecting American workers, and safeguarding the homeland.

"Much like when her boss, current DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, ran USCIS under President Obama, the agency's mission will be to rubber stamp immigration benefits regardless of eligibility or evidence of fraud."

Senators must reject both nominations

"Any senator who votes to confirm either of these nominees is on the side of lawlessness, smugglers, traffickers, illegal aliens, and businesses reliant on cheap foreign labor. Confirmation of Magnus and Jaddou to jobs that require them to enforce laws and administer a system they have actively worked to undermine would make members of the Senate complicit in the humanitarian, national security, and public health crisis that the Biden administration has created and which it seeks to expand.

"Senators must uphold their constitutional role of advise and consent and reject the nominations of Magnus and Jaddou to lead key immigration enforcement agencies."

