FAIR Congratulates Congress on Passing Budget Resolution Needed to Begin Reconciliation Process

Key first step in breaking Democrats' roadblock to immigration enforcement

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's passage of the Budget Resolution by the House of Representatives is an important step in ensuring that the agencies within the Department of Homeland Security charged with enforcing U.S. immigration laws will be fully funded for the remainder of President Trump's term in office, said the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The Budget Resolution opens the way for the reconciliation process to begin, with the aim of having a bill on President Trump's desk by June 1.

"For the past 11 weeks, congressional Democrats have jeopardized national security, inconvenienced millions of Americans and imposed financial hardships on hundreds of thousands of DHS employees and their families. The sole objective of this dangerous standoff has been to prevent Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement from carrying out their duties to secure our borders and remove the millions of illegal aliens still in our country," said Dale Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of FAIR.

"We congratulate Speaker Mike Johnson for his efforts to pass the Budget Resolution in the House and urge Congress to move swiftly to ensure that DHS is fully funded and that CBP and ICE have the resources they need to protect the security and interests of the American people. Most importantly, using reconciliation to fund these agencies will insulate them from congressional Democrats' radical demands designed to thwart meaningful immigration enforcement," Wilcox continued.

"With the reconciliation process now underway, the House should now address the urgent matter of funding the rest of DHS. Without immediate action, the department faces a fiscal cliff, and vital agencies that protect the security of the American people, such as TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard and the Secret Service could face crippling budget shortfalls in a matter of days.

"Passage of the Budget Resolution now puts Congress on a path to ending the dangerous shutdown of DHS and the reckless effort to end border and immigration enforcement for the next two and a half years," concluded Wilcox.

To schedule an interview with one of FAIR's spokespersons, please contact Hayley Hill at [email protected].

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)