FAIR Congratulates Donald Trump on Being Sworn In as Our 47th President

Carrying Out His Mandate to End Illegal Immigration and Reforming Our Immigration Policies Begins Today

The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), on the Inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance:

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Open borders and unprecedented illegal immigration is a key reason why American voters returned President Trump to the White House and handed control of both chambers of Congress to Republicans. The president and the Republican-led Congress have a clear mandate to restore control of our borders, begin removing illegal aliens from our country and erect guard rails to prevent any future administration from running roughshod over our immigration laws the way the Biden-Harris administration did.

"There is no time to waste. Realistically, much of that work must be accomplished in the next six months. The Trump-Vance administration should take immediate steps to restart construction of the border wall and to reestablish effective policies that discourage illegal immigration, such as ending mass catch-and-release policies and reinstating Remain in Mexico, which proved effective in deterring illegal immigration during Mr. Trump's first term.

"Halting continued large-scale immigration is only the first step. As he takes office today, President Trump has broad public support for his promise to remove millions of illegal aliens in this country, beginning with criminals, people who have been issued final orders of removal and the millions more who entered our country during the previous administration.

"We also call upon the Trump-Vance administration to terminate the illegal parole programs put in place by its predecessor, halt the abuse of our asylum process and reform legal settlements that have encouraged the arrival of unaccompanied children and even facilitated human trafficking.

"Some of these goals can be accomplished through the upcoming reconciliation process. Other changes, such as enacting a comprehensive border security bill like H.R. 2, that was passed by the House in 2023 but blocked in the Democratic-controlled Senate, are also within reach with support of the president and swift action from Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

"FAIR looks forward to working with the new administration and congressional leaders to carry out the broad mandate the voters handed them in November. That work begins today."

Contact: Joey Chester, [email protected] or 202-740-7355

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)