FAIR Health Elects James W. Lytle to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FAIR Health Board of Directors has elected James W. Lytle, a senior counsel at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP, to the Board. A national, independent nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information, FAIR Health is governed by a Board comprising leaders from all parts of the healthcare sector.

Mr. Lytle operates out of the Albany and Boston offices of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and participates in the firm's New York State government, regulatory and policy practice and as a member of Manatt Health, the firm's healthcare law and consulting practice. He represents a broad array of clients, especially in the healthcare and higher education arenas, before the legislature and the executive branch and has represented clients in administrative hearings and throughout all levels of the state court system, including the state's highest court.

Mr. Lytle is the former Chair of the Health Law Section of the New York State Bar Association and served as Assistant Counsel for Health and Human Services to Governor Mario M. Cuomo from 1983 to 1986. He is currently an adjunct professor of Health Law at New York University School of Law and has also been an adjunct professor at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Albany School of Public Health, New York Medical College School of Health Sciences and Practices and SUNY College of Optometry. He has been consistently recognized by Chambers USA and by The Best Lawyers in America, which named him the 2017 Lawyer of the Year in Albany for healthcare and governmental relations and Albany Lawyer of the Year for government relations again in 2019.

A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Mr. Lytle is currently a fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University.

"We enthusiastically welcome Mr. Lytle to the FAIR Health Board," said Sara Rosenbaum, Chair of FAIR Health's Board of Directors. "Drawing on his distinguished legal career in the fields of healthcare and government relations, he will greatly enrich the Board's deliberations."

"FAIR Health is honored to have Mr. Lytle join this esteemed assembly of leaders from throughout the healthcare ecosystem," commented Robin Gelburd, President of FAIR Health. "His record of service demonstrates deep knowledge of the complexities of the nation's healthcare sector that makes him a valuable addition to our Board."

About FAIR Health

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization that qualifies as a public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code. It is dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims data, which includes over 33 billion claim records and is growing at a rate of over 2 billion claim records a year. FAIR Health licenses its privately billed data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D; FAIR Health includes among the private claims data in its database, data on Medicare Advantage enrollees. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish, which enables consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offers a rich educational platform on health insurance. An English/Spanish mobile app offers the same educational platform in a concise format and links to the cost estimation tools. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health also is named a top resource for patients in Dr. Marty Makary's book The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care—and How to Fix It and Elisabeth Rosenthal's book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

