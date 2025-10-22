FAIR Health Announces Collaborations with Three New York City-Based Age-Friendly Health Systems

Initiative Will Expand Point-of-Care Use of Shared Decision-Making Tools to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Ryan Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FAIR Health, the national, independent nonprofit, today announced collaborations with three leading clinical sites in New York City as part of FH® SHARE (Sharing Healthy Aging Resources and Education) NYC, a New York City-focused initiative generously funded by The New York Community Trust (The Trust). The clinical sites—all of which have achieved Age-Friendly Health Systems recognition for their commitment to providing high-quality care to older adults—are NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Ryan Health. Under the initiative, the three healthcare providers are engaging older patients and family caregivers at the point of care with healthcare engagement and shared decision-making tools available on FAIR Health for Older Adults (FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org). Developed with generous support from The John A. Hartford Foundation, FAIR Health for Older Adults is a free, national online resource that provides older adults with the clinical, financial and educational information they need to plan for a treatment, procedure or ongoing condition.

FH SHARE NYC seeks to further education about shared decision making—the collaborative discussion among patients, providers and, as applicable, family caregivers to decide on treatment and care, balancing clinical evidence with patients' preferences and values. The initiative expands the circle of age-friendly clinical sites using FAIR Health's shared decision-making tools at the point of care, supporting the "What Matters" pillar of the 4Ms framework of age-friendly care. FH SHARE NYC also builds on the best practices and lessons from FAIR Health's concurrent point-of-care initiative funded by The John A. Hartford Foundation, and will generate a unique set of insights from engaging New York City's diverse older adult population in healthcare decision making across age-friendly settings. In parallel with its on-site efforts, FAIR Health is also disseminating its free tools and resources to local community-based organizations, including social service providers, in the New York metropolitan area.

A hallmark of FH SHARE NYC is its adaptability. Clinicians at the collaborating clinical sites have flexibility in selecting the tools to use at the point of care and determining how to incorporate them into their clinical workflows. Available on FAIR Health for Older Adults, the tools include:

Condition-specific shared decision-making tools, which combine information on clinical care with related costs from FAIR Health's commercial claims repository; the tools are relevant to older adults, seriously ill patients and minority communities;

FH ® Total Treatment Cost tools, which show annual care costs for chronic conditions and bundled costs for acute events;

Total Treatment Cost tools, which show annual care costs for chronic conditions and bundled costs for acute events; FAIR Health's Toolkit for Healthy Aging , which includes actionable checklists, educational articles and helpful resources; printed copies are being shared with older patients and caregivers at the point of care;

which includes actionable checklists, educational articles and helpful resources; printed copies are being shared with older patients and caregivers at the point of care; A dedicated section on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias that offers tools and educational resources; and

Patient and caregiver resources, including educational articles, checklists and links to external resources.

Clinicians at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue are using tools for Alzheimer's disease, prostate cancer, hip osteoarthritis, type 2 diabetes and nutrition options for seriously ill patients, among others. Dr. Saima Ajmal, MD, Chief of Geriatric Medicine at Bellevue Hospital, stated: "Our collaboration with FAIR Health underscores our dedication to fostering an age-friendly healthcare system that provides high-quality, compassionate and culturally sensitive healthcare. The initiative will allow us to examine how to build upon our healthcare practices and policies to deliver care that focuses on what matters to older patients."

Clinicians at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center are using several of FAIR Health's shared decision-making tools for various conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, early-stage breast cancer, hip osteoarthritis, spinal stenosis, type 2 diabetes and fast- and slow-growing prostate cancer. Dr. Alan Roth, DO, FAAFP, FAAHPM, Chairman of the MediSys Health Network Department of Family Medicine, Ambulatory Care and Community Medicine and Chief of Integrative Pain and Palliative Care Medicine at Jamaica Hospital, stated: "We're pleased to work with FAIR Health on this promising initiative for older adults. Providing older patients and their care partners with necessary clinical and cost information can help them better understand their treatment options and encourage them to become active participants in their care."

Clinicians at Ryan Health are using FAIR Health's shared decision-making tools for conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, hip osteoarthritis, hip replacement, spinal stenosis and type 2 diabetes. Dr. Sophia Zhitomirsky, MD, a gerontologist at Ryan Health, said: "We're thrilled to collaborate with FAIR Health on this New York City-focused initiative for older adults. FAIR Health's shared decision-making tools and resources show promise for helping to support clinicians in providing age-friendly care that meets the unique needs of older adults."

Irfan Hasan, Vice President, Programs and Grants, at The New York Community Trust, said: "The New York Community Trust is proud to support FAIR Health's continuing efforts to provide older adults with the tools and resources they need to make informed healthcare decisions."

FH SHARE NYC builds upon prior grant-funded initiatives, including those supported by The Trust, under which FAIR Health developed and launched shared decision-making tools that combine clinical and cost information. These tools, which provide a fuller picture of treatment options and costs associated with care, have been well received by patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

To access the free tools, educational content and resources on FAIR Health for Older Adults, visit fairhealtholderadults.org. To see the Spanish version, FAIR Health Para Adultos Mayores, please visit fairhealthconsumer.org/es/for-older adults.

The decision aids are not intended to be medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. They are intended to provide information to help users engage in shared decision making with health professionals. Institutions interested in using FAIR Health's tools and resources with their older patients can contact Gee Kim, FAIR Health Clinical and Research Outreach Liaison, at [email protected].

About FAIR Health

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization that qualifies as a public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code. It is dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of commercial healthcare claims data, which includes over 52 billion claim records and is growing at a rate of about 4 billion claim records a year. FAIR Health licenses its commercial data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D, which accounts for a separate collection of over 53 billion claim records; FAIR Health includes among the commercial claims data in its database, data on Medicare Advantage enrollees. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish, which enables consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offers a rich educational platform on health insurance. An English/Spanish mobile app offers the same educational platform in a concise format and links to the cost estimation tools. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

About The New York Community Trust

The New York Community Trust is New York's largest community foundation, serving New York City, Long Island, and Westchester. For more than 100 years, The Trust has brought together the local knowledge and diverse expertise of its team and nonprofit and philanthropic partners to support thriving and equitable communities and help donors champion the causes they love. The Trust makes approximately $200 million in grants each year from its charitable funds set up by individuals, families, foundations, and corporations.

About Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center is a community-based, safety net hospital that serves a population greater than 1.2 million in Queens and Eastern Brooklyn. This 395-bed medical center is an accredited community teaching hospital with a large network of community-based ambulatory care centers. JHMC focuses on providing high-quality equitable care to an underserved community. The hospital offers a wide range of clinical services, including cancer care, cardiology, OB/GYN, as well as integrative, mental health, and stroke care. The hospital is one of the busiest Level 1 trauma centers in New York City. Jamaica Hospital Medical Center's mission is to serve patients and the community in a way that is second to none. For additional information, please contact Public Affairs at 718-206-6020.

About NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is America's oldest public hospital, established in 1736. Affiliated with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the 851-bed hospital is a major referral center for highly complex cases, with 6,000 employees including highly skilled, interdisciplinary clinical staff. The hospital is a Level 1 Trauma Center and annually it sees about 103,000 emergency room visits, and more than 520,000 outpatient visits. Clinical centers of excellence include: Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care; Cardiovascular Services; Bariatric Surgery; Designated Regional Perinatal Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program; and Cancer Services. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org/bellevue and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Ryan Health

Ryan Health (formerly The William F. Ryan Community Health Network) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) based in Manhattan that has been providing high-quality, comprehensive and affordable primary care to New York's diverse and underserved communities since 1967. Ryan Health's tagline, "Caring for New York. Here for you." unites its network of 13 not-for-profit sites. These include seven community health centers, three school-based centers, a community outreach center, a satellite Emotional Wellness Center location, and a fully-equipped mobile health center, which together share a common mission, supported by the founding principle that healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Ryan Health's team members of over 350 play an integral role in caring for over 52,000 patients annually. Ryan Health is a proud recipient of federal grants to support its projects and programs. For more information about this funding, please visit our website at www.ryanhealth.org.

