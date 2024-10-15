FAIR Health Launches Telehealth Tracker Trending Reports, Revealing Trends over First Six Months of 2024

From January to June 2024, Telehealth Utilization Rose Nationally and in All Regions but the Northeast, Where It Fell

Mental Health Conditions Ranked as the Number One Telehealth Diagnostic Category Nationally and in All Regions, Increasing as a Percentage of Claim Lines

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FAIR Health launched the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker Trending Reports, a free set of infographics that show national and regional six-month trends in telehealth. A brief released simultaneously offers a user's guide to the Telehealth Tracker Trending Reports.

View PDF Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker Trending Reports - A User's Guide - A FAIR Health Brief, October 15, 2024

The Telehealth Tracker Trending Reports are based on the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, which, since May 2020, has used FAIR Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. The Telehealth Tracker has attracted widespread interest from media outlets, researchers, government officials, health plans, providers and other key healthcare stakeholders. To add another dimension to the Telehealth Tracker, and broaden its lens, FAIR Health created the Telehealth Tracker Trending Reports, which offer a window into changes over longer periods than one month. These first trending reports show national and regional trends in telehealth utilization—as measured by telehealth's percentage of medical claim lines1—and the top five telehealth diagnostic categories across each month from January to June 2024. The data represent the commercially insured population, excluding Medicare Fee-for-Service, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

Among the key findings from the first Telehealth Tracker Trending Reports:

Telehealth utilization increased from January to June 2024 nationally and in all regions except the Northeast, where it decreased. Nationally, telehealth utilization rose from 4.78 percent in January to 4.89 percent in June, an increase of 2.30 percent.

, mental health conditions ranked as the number one telehealth diagnostic category nationally and in all regions and increased as a percentage of claim lines nationally and in all regions over that time. Nationally, mental health conditions rose from 66.29 percent of telehealth claim lines in January to 68.05 percent in June, an increase of 2.65 percent. In the Midwest, substance use disorders ranked fourth among telehealth diagnostic categories from January to March, third in April and second in May before falling to fourth position again in June.

Overweight and obesity rose in the rankings in the Northeast from January to June, starting in fifth position in January and ending in second position in June.

The South was notable as the only region to have hypertension in its top five telehealth diagnostic categories in all six months.

In the West, joint/soft tissue diseases and issues ranked in second position in the top five telehealth diagnostic categories throughout the six-month period.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "The results of the first edition of the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker Trending Reports shed light on telehealth utilization and diagnostic categories in the six months from January to June 2024. We hope that the trending reports will be useful to all healthcare stakeholders, including policy makers, payors, providers, patients and researchers."

For the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker Trending Reports, click here. For the user's guide to the trending reports, click here.

1 A claim line is an individual service or procedure listed on an insurance claim.

