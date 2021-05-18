FAIR Health Offers Free Resource to Colleges and Universities to Teach Students Health Insurance Basics

Despite the importance of understanding health insurance basics for participation in the healthcare system, efforts to empower young consumers by advancing health insurance literacy have been severely limited. Indeed, results from national studies on health insurance comprehension consistently demonstrate information gaps among younger enrollees.

As college students and young adults age out of their parents' health plans, they face, for the first time, a complex and confusing healthcare system. With little prior experience with health insurance, they may be unprepared to navigate the health insurance marketplace or effectively use their health plans. This lack of health insurance literacy can lead to uninformed healthcare decisions that may harm their health and finances.

FH Consumer Classroom addresses this need. The app enables users to learn about health insurance and healthcare quality through articles, videos and a glossary, and access key resources and interactive puzzles and games to support learning. Among the educational topics covered is shared decision making, the conversation between patients and healthcare providers to decide on treatments. The app also links to FAIR Health's nationally recognized FH® Medical and Dental Cost Lookup Tools, which enable consumers to estimate the typical costs of medical and dental procedures.

Colleges and universities can use FAIR Health's free app to promote health insurance literacy on campus and advance a generation of informed healthcare users. By employing the app, students who are enrolling in new coverage—whether it is university-sponsored, through the marketplace or another source—can prepare to select, understand and use health plans.

"As pioneers of health insurance literacy, we recognize that the complex world of healthcare and health insurance is anything but intuitive," stated Robin Gelburd, President of FAIR Health. "Young consumers need concrete guidance when they face the daunting task of navigating health insurance for the first time. We are excited to offer this new consumer app to help them make informed decisions about their coverage and care."

