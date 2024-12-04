FAIR Health's Groundbreaking Online Resources Engage Older Adults and Family Caregivers in Healthcare Decision Making

Accessible and User-Friendly Offerings Include Condition-Specific Shared Decision-Making Tools with Cost Information, Checklists and Other Resources

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Through a national initiative funded by The John A. Hartford Foundation, this year, the national, independent nonprofit FAIR Health launched FAIR Health for Older Adults (fairhealtholderadults.org), a free, national online resource available in English and Spanish that provides older adults and family caregivers with condition-specific shared decision-making tools and other resources needed to decide on and plan for a treatment, procedure or ongoing clinical condition. As part of this grant-funded initiative, FAIR Health is disseminating its tools and resources through the national Healthy Decisions for Healthy Aging campaign and through pioneering collaborations with four clinical institutions across the country. Early feedback indicates these offerings assist older patients and their families in making healthcare decisions with their healthcare providers.

FAIR Health Consumer for Older Adults

Shared decision making—the collaborative process by which patients, caregivers and providers decide on care and treatment, balancing clinical evidence with patients' preferences and values—shows promise for engaging patients in healthcare decision making and lowering healthcare costs. Its focus on what matters to patients aligns with the "what matters" tenet of the 4Ms framework of age-friendly care, which also includes mind, medication and mobility. Under prior grant-funded initiatives, including those supported by The John A. Hartford Foundation, FAIR Health developed shared decision-making tools that combine clinical and cost information for a set of conditions relevant to older adults, seriously ill patients and minority communities. Available in both English and Spanish, FAIR Health for Older Adults offers shared decision-making tools with clinical and cost information for conditions such as hip osteoarthritis and fast-growing prostate cancer; FH® Total Treatment Cost tools, which show the total cost involved for conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, and heart failure; and educational resources such as patient and caregiver checklists, toolkits and FH® Insurance Basics articles on a range of topics relevant to the care of older adults. Notably, these tools have already received positive feedback from patients, caregivers and clinicians.

FAIR Health's Healthy Decisions for Healthy Aging campaign has reached over 21 million individuals nationwide since its launch in January 2024. And the point-of-care collaborations with four clinical institutions that have achieved Age-Friendly Health Systems recognition are proceeding apace: The institutions include the University of Pennsylvania, The Ohio State University, Emory University and the University of Rochester Medical Center. Clinicians at these sites are using FAIR Health's healthcare engagement and shared decision-making tools with patients and their caregivers to discuss available care options and related costs. While FAIR Health will publish its program findings by early 2026, preliminary findings point to the value of the tools in enhancing trust and understanding among patients during complex medical decisions, as well as increasing clinical efficiency and provider and patient engagement.

Early next year, building on the success of this current initiative, with funding from The John A. Hartford Foundation, FAIR Health will launch a new shared decision-making tool pertaining to Alzheimer's disease care on FAIR Health for Older Adults. This offering will be launched as part of an educational section on Alzheimer's disease featuring checklists, articles and other resources for patients and families affected by this disease. These new tools and resources will educate families on various care options and related costs, enabling them to plan ahead and, if needed, explore financial resources and assistance.

Robin Gelburd, President of FAIR Health, said: "FAIR Health's healthcare engagement and shared decision-making tools for older adults offer a fuller picture of the care options available to them. We are heartened by the feedback we have received to date indicating that patients and their families are using our tools and resources to help them navigate the healthcare system and make important decisions related to care."

Rani E. Snyder, Vice President, Program, at The John A. Hartford Foundation, said: "FAIR Health for Older Adults provides older patients and their caregivers with the cost and clinical information necessary to make healthcare decisions that align with their values and preferences. We are pleased to support FAIR Health in offering shared decision-making tools that help all older adults get age-friendly care centered on what matters most to them."

To access the free tools, educational content and resources on FAIR Health for Older Adults, visit fairhealtholderadults.org. To see the Spanish version, please click here.

