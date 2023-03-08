FAIR: Illegal Immigration Costs Arizona Taxpayers Nearly $3.2 Billion a Year

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-term illegal immigration, exacerbated by two years of unprecedented border chaos under the Biden administration, now costs Arizona taxpayers nearly $3.2 billion a year, according to a newly-released cost analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The report, The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers, pegs the combined federal, state and local costs associated with illegal immigration at $182 billion annually. The costs incurred by Arizona taxpayers include K-12 education, indigent medical care, housing and nutrition assistance. In addition, Arizona provides other costly benefits for illegal aliens such as in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

Among the key findings of The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers:

Benefits and services provided to 453,000 illegal aliens residing in Arizona in 2022 amounted to $2,369,384,949 .

in 2022 amounted to . An additional $821,142,907 was expended on an estimated 157,000 U.S.-born children of illegal aliens.

was expended on an estimated 157,000 U.S.-born children of illegal aliens. The total cost of $3,190,427,856 works out to a per capita cost of $5,230 .

"For the past two years, Arizona, along with Texas, has been Ground Zero for the unprecedented surge of illegal immigration unleashed by the Biden administration that has strained resources in border communities to the breaking point," said Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "Combined with the longer-term illegal alien population, Arizona is getting slammed to the tune of $3.2 billion for the costs associated with illegal immigration. That is a staggering burden on Arizona taxpayers.

"Rather than protect taxpayers in her state, newly-elected Gov. Katie Hobbs took immediate steps to remove shipping containers that her predecessor placed along the beleaguered border to impede further illegal immigration. Local officials in the border community of Yuma have reported that the city is on the 'brink of collapse' as it struggles to cope with the unprecedented influx of new migrants.

"Moreover, as Arizona seeks to improve education, access to health care, upgrade infrastructure and meet other needs, the $3.2 billion a year price tag to provide benefits and services to illegal aliens and their dependents is unsustainable and unnecessary," concluded Stein.

The full report is available here.

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or [email protected].

