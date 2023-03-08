FAIR: Illegal Immigration Costs New York Taxpayers Nearly $10 Billion in 2022

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass illegal immigration and misguided state policies that provide illegal with benefits and services now cost New York taxpayers nearly $10 billion in 2022, according to a newly-released cost analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Importantly, these figures do not reflect the full impact of Biden administration policies that are resettling large numbers of migrants in New York. New York City anticipates an additional $4 billion in costs in the coming year as a result of these policies.

The report, The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers, pegs the combined federal, state and local costs associated with illegal immigration at $182 billion annually, with New York absorbing more of the costs than all but three states. The costs incurred by New York taxpayers include K-12 education, indigent medical care, housing and nutrition assistance. In addition, New York provides other costly benefits for illegal aliens such as in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, housing for migrants in luxury hotels, and maintains sweeping sanctuary policies that encourage illegal aliens to settle there.

Among the key findings of The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers:

Benefits and services provided to 1.08 million illegal aliens residing in New York in 2022 amounted to $7,400,654,942 .

in 2022 amounted to . An additional $2,546,756,372 was expended on an estimated U.S.-born children of illegal aliens.

was expended on an estimated U.S.-born children of illegal aliens. The total cost of $9,947,411,314 works out to a per capita cost of $6,846 .

"The nearly $10 billion New York States now spends on benefits and services to illegal aliens is almost exactly equal to the deficit New York City alone will be facing in 2026, according to the state's comptroller," noted Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "Moreover, while New York politicians continue to lavish new benefits on illegal aliens, the Empire State's tax base is fleeing in unprecedented numbers. It is simply an unsustainable model.

"The federal government's failure to secure our borders and remove people who are here illegally have imposed unfair burdens on taxpayers in all 50 states. But New York's own policies bear significant responsibility for the state's disproportional share of the burden -- $10 billion a year, and growing," Stein concluded.

The full report can be read here.

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or [email protected].

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)