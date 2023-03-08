FAIR: Illegal Immigration Costs Texas Taxpayers Nearly $13.4 Billion a Year

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-term illegal immigration, exacerbated by two years of unprecedented border chaos under the Biden administration, now costs Texas taxpayers nearly $13.4 billion a year, according to a newly-released cost analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The report, The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers, pegs the combined federal, state and local costs associated with illegal immigration at $182 billion annually. Only California absorbs a larger share of the cost burdens of illegal immigration. The costs incurred by Texas taxpayers include K-12 education, indigent medical care, housing and nutrition assistance. Texas also provides other costly benefits for illegal aliens such as in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

Among the key findings of The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers:

Benefits and services provided to 2.23 million illegal aliens residing in Texas in 2022 amounted to $9,942,111,305 .

in 2022 amounted to . An additional $2,546,756,372 was expended on an estimated 766,000 U.S.-born children of illegal aliens.

was expended on an estimated 766,000 U.S.-born children of illegal aliens. The total cost of $13,363,340,982 works out to a per capita cost of $4,466 .

"For the past two years, Texas has been Ground Zero for the unprecedented surge of illegal immigration unleashed by the Biden administration that has strained resources in border communities to the breaking point," said Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "But even with the efforts of Gov. Greg Abbott to move migrants away from the border, Texas is getting slammed to the tune of $13.4 billion for costs associated with illegal immigration. That is a staggering burden on Texas taxpayers that must be addressed by the State Legislature during the current session.

The Texas Legislature, which meets only every other year, is scheduled to wrap-up business on May 29.

"The clock is ticking. Texas lawmakers have just two and half months to take action to bring down the state's enormous price tag for illegal immigration. Swift action on making E-Verify mandatory for all Texas employers and repealing the state's policy of granting in-state tuition benefits to illegal aliens are absolutely essential, among other steps.

"In the meantime, Gov. Abbott must use all available powers to curb the massive influx of new illegal aliens. At $13.4 billion a year, the costs of providing for illegal aliens and their dependents in Texas is unsustainable," concluded Stein.

