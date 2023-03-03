Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
Mar 03, 2023, 18:56 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), SouthState Corp. (NASD:SSB), Chord Energy Corp. (NASD:CHRD), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS), Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD:HTZ), Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will replace SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASD:CBRL), ViaSat Inc. (NASD:VSAT), Washington Federal Inc. (NASD:WAFD), Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY), Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASD:TNDM) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing The Pennant Group Inc. (NASD:PNTG), Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASD:ORGO), Surmodics Inc. (NASD:SRDX), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASD:ILPT), OptimizeRx Corp. (NASD:OPRX), and ZimVie Inc. (NASD:ZIMV) respectively.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (NYSE:AUB), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will replace WW International Inc. (NASD:WW), Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE American:FSP), Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASD:MPAA) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASD:UEIC) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Fair Isaac & Co
|
FICO
|
Information Technology
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Lumen Technologies
|
LUMN
|
Communication Services
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Valaris Limited
|
VAL
|
Energy
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Axalta Coating Systems
|
AXTA
|
Materials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Autoliv
|
ALV
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Starwood Property Trust
|
STWD
|
Financials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
SouthState
|
SSB
|
Financials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Chord Energy
|
CHRD
|
Energy
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Advanced Drainage Systems
|
WMS
|
Industrials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Hilton Grand Vacations
|
HGV
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Hertz Global Holdings
|
HTZ
|
Industrials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Aramark
|
ARMK
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
US Foods Holding
|
USFD
|
Consumer Staples
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Fair Isaac & Co
|
FICO
|
Information Technology
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Kennametal
|
KMT
|
Industrials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
JBG Smith Properties
|
JBGS
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|
PEB
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Hanesbrands
|
HBI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Tandem Diabetes Care
|
TNDM
|
Health Care
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
SL Green Realty
|
SLG
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
|
CBRL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
ViaSat
|
VSAT
|
Information Technology
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Washington Federal
|
WAFD
|
Financials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Dycom Industries
|
DY
|
Industrials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings
|
KW
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares
|
AUB
|
Financials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
NexTier Oilfield Solutions
|
NEX
|
Energy
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Radian Group
|
RDN
|
Financials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Lumen Technologies
|
LUMN
|
Communication Services
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
SL Green Realty
|
SLG
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
|
CBRL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
ViaSat
|
VSAT
|
Information Technology
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Washington Federal
|
WAFD
|
Financials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Dycom Industries
|
DY
|
Industrials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Kennametal
|
KMT
|
Industrials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
JBG Smith Properties
|
JBGS
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|
PEB
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Hanesbrands
|
HBI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Tandem Diabetes Care
|
TNDM
|
Health Care
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
WW International
|
WW
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Franklin Street Properties
|
FSP
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Motorcar Parts of America
|
MPAA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Universal Electronics
|
UEIC
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Bed Bath & Beyond
|
BBBY
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
The Pennant Group
|
PNTG
|
Health Care
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Unisys Corp
|
UIS
|
Information Technology
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Organogenesis Holdings
|
ORGO
|
Health Care
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Surmodics
|
SRDX
|
Health Care
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Hersha Hospitality Trust
|
HT
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Park Aerospace
|
PKE
|
Industrials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Granite Point Mortgage Trust
|
GPMT
|
Financials
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Industrial Logistics Properties
|
ILPT
|
Real Estate
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
OptimizeRx
|
OPRX
|
Health Care
|
March 20, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
ZimVie
|
ZIMV
|
Health Care
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
[email protected]
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
