Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.





Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), SouthState Corp. (NASD:SSB), Chord Energy Corp. (NASD:CHRD), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS), Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD:HTZ), Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will replace SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASD:CBRL), ViaSat Inc. (NASD:VSAT), Washington Federal Inc. (NASD:WAFD), Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY), Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASD:TNDM) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing The Pennant Group Inc. (NASD:PNTG), Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASD:ORGO), Surmodics Inc. (NASD:SRDX), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASD:ILPT), OptimizeRx Corp. (NASD:OPRX), and ZimVie Inc. (NASD:ZIMV) respectively.





Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (NYSE:AUB), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will replace WW International Inc. (NASD:WW), Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE American:FSP), Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASD:MPAA) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASD:UEIC) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 20, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Fair Isaac & Co FICO Information Technology March 20, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion Lumen Technologies LUMN Communication Services March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Valaris Limited VAL Energy March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Axalta Coating Systems AXTA Materials March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Autoliv ALV Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Starwood Property Trust STWD Financials March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition SouthState SSB Financials March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Chord Energy CHRD Energy March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Advanced Drainage Systems WMS Industrials March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Hilton Grand Vacations HGV Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Hertz Global Holdings HTZ Industrials March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Aramark ARMK Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition US Foods Holding USFD Consumer Staples March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Fair Isaac & Co FICO Information Technology March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Kennametal KMT Industrials March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion JBG Smith Properties JBGS Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Hanesbrands HBI Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM Health Care March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion SL Green Realty SLG Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion ViaSat VSAT Information Technology March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Washington Federal WAFD Financials March 20, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Dycom Industries DY Industrials March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB Financials March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX Energy March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Radian Group RDN Financials March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Lumen Technologies LUMN Communication Services March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition SL Green Realty SLG Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ViaSat VSAT Information Technology March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Washington Federal WAFD Financials March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Dycom Industries DY Industrials March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Kennametal KMT Industrials March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition JBG Smith Properties JBGS Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Hanesbrands HBI Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM Health Care March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion WW International WW Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Franklin Street Properties FSP Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Motorcar Parts of America MPAA Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Universal Electronics UEIC Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY Consumer Discretionary March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion The Pennant Group PNTG Health Care March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Unisys Corp UIS Information Technology March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Organogenesis Holdings ORGO Health Care March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Surmodics SRDX Health Care March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Hersha Hospitality Trust HT Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Park Aerospace PKE Industrials March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Granite Point Mortgage Trust GPMT Financials March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Industrial Logistics Properties ILPT Real Estate March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion OptimizeRx OPRX Health Care March 20, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ZimVie ZIMV Health Care

