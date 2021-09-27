FAIR: It's Time for Mayorkas to Go

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas is derelict in his duty to secure our borders and protect the American public. Under his leadership, illegal immigration has reached levels not seen in two decades and criminal illegal aliens have become virtually exempted from arrest and deportation. Immigration officials remain overwhelmed and are no longer able to fulfill their missions and effectively enforce immigration and border laws. This situation presents a clear and present danger to national security, public health, and the general welfare of the American public.

As Secretary Mayorkas and his administration continue to jeopardize public safety and undermine the rule of law, members of Congress and law enforcement officials will join families who have lost loved ones at the hands of criminal aliens for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, September 28.

The message of the vigil: Mayorkas Must Go.

"Our nation's long history of failing to enforce immigration laws harms all Americans. But for some families, the consequences have been tragic," said Shari Rendall, FAIR's director of state and local engagement. "While the Biden administration has created a full-blown border crisis, and Congress treats illegal aliens as victims who should be rewarded with amnesty, the September 28 vigil will remind those in power who our laws are meant to protect and highlight the human costs to American lives when those laws are ignored."

Among the demands of participants:

Alejandro Mayorkas must resign or be fired.

The federal government must complete construction of the border wall (which American taxpayers have already paid for).

Fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols which deterred asylum abuse by requiring migrants to remain in Mexico while their claims were considered.

End catch-and-release policies.

Take the shackles off the Border Patrol and ICE. Let them do their jobs!

Maintain Title 42 to protect the American public from new, and more lethal strains of COVID by applying it to all illegal aliens.

WHO

Former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Mark Morgan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan, Sen. Ted Cruz (TX), Rep. Andy Biggs (TX), Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX), Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO), sheriffs, Angel members, and more.

WHEN

Tuesday, September 28 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm ET

WHERE

In front of the Ronald Reagan Building

14th Street, NW. Between Constitution and Pennsylvania Avenues, Washington, D.C. 20004

Contact:

Shari Rendall ([email protected]/202-236-2433)

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Related Links

http://www.fairus.org

