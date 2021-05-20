FAIR Launches Digital Ad Campaign to Highlight Border Crisis and its Causes

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) today launched a major targeted digital ad campaign highlighting how the Biden administration has created a border crisis and further magnified it by pushing for passage of amnesty bills in the House of Representatives.

"The United States stands at on the precipice of a true immigration crisis of historic and catastrophic proportions," said Dan Stein, President of FAIR.

Having eviscerated virtually all meaningful U.S. interior immigration law and border enforcement, only one policy remains between fragile control and open border anarchy: Title 42 of the U.S.C. invoked in the last administration as a part of the pandemic to allow summary refusals of aliens at the border, says FAIR.

"By changing policies and re-igniting a flood of unfounded and overbroad, ludicrous claims for 'humanitarian protection' the Biden administration has made a mockery of the nation's true humanitarian obligations to the rest of the world," said Stein.

FAIR claims the Biden administration interprets our asylum laws to allow unlimited gimmicking and manipulation of the process, often to the benefit of smugglers and cartels. "They have turned our borders into a sieve – a catastrophe of unlimited fraudulent asylum claims overwhelming our borders, our system and our laws," claimed Stein.

"Americans do not realize how tenuously things hang in the balance," said Stein. "The Biden administration, in cahoots with the ACLU and sympathetic judges, aim to eviscerate all meaningful border controls and immigration limits into the United States."

The ads are running in 20 different markets, and raise the question of why President Biden intentionally ignited the borer crisis and why House Democrats are encouraging more to gain illegal entry by passing unjustified amnesty bills. An example can be found here.

The ads ask Americans to demand Congress to stop promoting and rewarding illegal immigration.

