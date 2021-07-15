FAIR: New Georgia Poll Shows Voters Blame Biden for Border Crisis, Oppose Democrats' Effort to Include Amnesty in Budget Reconciliation Bill

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll finds that Georgia voters blame President Biden for the border crisis and recognize that granting amnesty to millions of illegal aliens would make it worse. The poll of 804 likely voters in Georgia was conducted by Zogby Analytics on behalf of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) between July 9 and 12.

Among the key findings of the poll:

54% of voters agree that granting "amnesty, or a pathway to citizenship, to millions of illegal immigrants already in the United States " would exacerbate the current immigration and border crisis.

" would exacerbate the current immigration and border crisis. 61% of Georgia voters hold the Biden administration and its policies responsible for the current immigration and border crisis.

voters hold the Biden administration and its policies responsible for the current immigration and border crisis. 74% believe that the "situation at the border represents a humanitarian, health, and national security crisis for the United States and steps must be taken to end it."

and steps must be taken to end it." 50% said they would be less likely to support Senator Raphael Warnock if he were to support efforts to short-circuit normal Senate rules in order to gain amnesty for illegal aliens. Only 29% said it would make them more likely to support him.

"The reckless policies of the Biden administration have created an unprecedented illegal immigration crisis. The voters are very clear: Any senator who yields to pressure from their party's fringe, and resorts to legislative trickery to gain amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, does so at his or her political peril," concluded Stein.

The full results of the Zogby Analytics poll can be found here.

