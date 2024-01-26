FAIR: Record Nationwide Encounters of Illegal Aliens in December Cap Off the Most Disastrous Year of Illegal Immigration in U.S. History

News provided by

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

26 Jan, 2024, 18:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was released by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to today's release of CBP Nationwide Encounters of illegal aliens for the month of December:

December 2023 has the dubious distinction of being the worst month of illegal immigration in the nation's history. In December, total nationwide encounters reached a record 371,036, eclipsing the previous monthly record set in September by some 30,000. These record encounters were fueled in large part by the cartel-driven flows through Arizona points of entry such as Lukeville. In total, there were 302,034 encounters along the besieged Southern border. These alarming figures do not include hundreds of thousands of 'gotaways' who are known to have entered the country illegally, but were not apprehended by CBP.

"Even more alarming, the vast majority of the illegal aliens who are encountered are being released into the United States. Earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is facing impeachment by the House of Representatives, publicly acknowledged that more than 70 percent are released into the United States. Later, he privately admitted to Border Patrol agents that more than 85 percent of those encountered at the southern border are being released.

"Unless Congress acts decisively to remove Secretary Mayorkas from office and force the Biden administration to secure our borders, these unsustainable levels of illegal immigration will continue through 2024. The House of Representatives has already approved H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, but it is stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate. The Republican-led House must insist that the bill be included either as part of the FY 2024 budget, or in the supplemental foreign aid package that President Biden has requested."

Contact: Joey Chester, [email protected], 202-742-1827

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Also from this source

Congress Must Legislate Policy Changes to End the Border Crisis, Says FAIR

Congress Must Legislate Policy Changes to End the Border Crisis, Says FAIR

Nearly halfway through the fiscal year, Congress has failed to act on two of its most pressing responsibilities: approving a federal budget and...
Case Study: New Report by FAIR Details How Biden Policies Triggered a 7,300 Percent Increase in Illegal Immigration from Venezuela, Endangering U.S. Security

Case Study: New Report by FAIR Details How Biden Policies Triggered a 7,300 Percent Increase in Illegal Immigration from Venezuela, Endangering U.S. Security

A new report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) examines the direct links between Biden administration policies and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.