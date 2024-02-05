FAIR: Senate Border Security Deal is Not a Credible Solution to Our Border Crisis

News provided by

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

05 Feb, 2024, 12:13 ET

The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the Senate Working Group's so-called border security agreement, which is attached to the foreign aid package:

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The long-awaited 'border security' agreement negotiated by the Senate Working Group would bring neither border security nor relief from the unprecedented wave of illegal immigration that began the day President Biden took office. Rather, the proposal would ratify ongoing illegal immigration at historically high levels. The bill does not stop mass catch-and-release or end asylum abuse, and it does nothing to amend the parole authority that has been abused by Secretary Mayorkas. It would codify the acceptance of staggering levels of illegal immigration that exceed the number of legal immigrants we admit each year, and the authority to expel people entering the country illegally, which was touted as revolutionary, actually is discretionary and sunsets after three years. The Senate plan would sanction illegal immigration levels of up to 1,825,000 a year – which is beyond crisis levels. The bill fails at every level and is a massive give away to illegal aliens, which was completely predictable given that they negotiated with the Secretary who willfully and knowingly created this border crisis."

Contact: Joey Chester, 202-742-1827, [email protected]

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

