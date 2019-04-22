FAIR Statement on Actions by Border Vigilantes

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) understands how frustrated Americans are with the chaos at the border, particularly citizens who live near it. That said, FAIR has always been and remains opposed to vigilante action along the border or in the interior of the country. Law enforcement is the responsibility of trained and constitutionally empowered law enforcement agencies like the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"No one should take the law into their own hands. Both the Border Patrol and ICE have stated publicly that they appreciate tips and information from the public, which can be a valuable force multiplier for reporting illegal entries or suspicious actions. However, taking action must be left in the hands of law enforcement professionals.

"FAIR continues to call for immediate congressional action to address our nation's border crisis that will provide our immigration enforcement agencies with the ability to do their jobs effectively, and to protect the safety of our citizens and the security of the nation."

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Related Links

https://www.www.fairus.org

