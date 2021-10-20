FAIR Submits Public Comment on Biden Administration Rule to Aid and Abet Fraudulent Asylum Seekers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) submitted a public comment to the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Justice (DOJ), regarding a proposed rule published in late August that seeks to allow asylum officers – the most open borders contingency in the federal government – to grant full and immediate asylum at the southern border. The Biden administration is essentially proposing to circumvent the immigration courts and direct asylum officers to get to "yes" under rules they write, instead of the law.

"Under the Biden administration, illegal immigration has soared to levels not seen in decades. Asylum abuse is rampant as the administration has shown minimal effort to protect the integrity of our legal immigration system. Instead, by proposing rules like this, they are clearly trying to dismantle immigration enforcement at the border in its entirety," charged Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

"While we agree with the Departments' assessment that the asylum system is 'overwhelmed and in desperate need of repair,' this proposed rule does not make any reforms that will address the surge in asylum claims received by DHS as a result of the ongoing crisis at the southern border," the comment reads. "Instead, the proposed rule will perversely encourage more illegal immigration into the United States by promising parole and facilitating fraudulent asylum claims which divert agency resources from the consideration and adjudication of legitimate ones."

"FAIR strongly urges the Departments to rescind consideration of the proposed rule and, instead, implement reforms that will discourage illegal immigration into the United States, remove incentives to submit fraudulent or frivolous asylum claims, and regain order on the U.S.-Mexico border. Although the process the Departments have proposed may alleviate some processing hurdles, it does nothing to discourage illegal immigration or eliminate any incentive to make a fraudulent credible fear claim," Stein wrote. "Rather, this so-called reform will streamline more fraud and abuse in a system that is already overwhelmed by it. The inevitable result will be even more aliens filing bogus claims that result in their release into the country with protection from removal, thereby encouraging more illegal immigration and abuse of the system."

FAIR's comment urges the Departments to protect the interests of both the American public and legitimate asylum seekers by taking decisive action to end rampant fraud:

Reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), as ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reunite Unaccompanied Alien Minors (UAM) with parents in their home countries.

Maintain the "last in, first out" processing priorities in an effort to discourage new fraudulent asylum claims.

Terminate the unlawful DACA program, which serves as a magnet for UAMs.

"Our well-intentioned asylum system has been turned into a vehicle for wholesale fraud on the part of people looking to make an end-run around our immigration system. Instead of closing gaping loopholes that encourage asylum fraud, the Biden administration's so-called reforms are designed to make the loopholes even wider. Congress clearly intended to safeguard the integrity of our asylum process by mandating expedited removal of those attempting to defraud the system. The rule promulgated by DHS and DOJ will do precisely the opposite, and should be withdrawn," concluded Stein.

