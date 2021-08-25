FAIR: Supreme Court Ruling Ordering the Biden Administration to Reinstate Migrant Protection Protocols is a Big Win for the Health and Safety of the American People

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statements were issued by Dan Stein, President of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), and Mark Morgan, former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and FAIR Senior Fellow, in response to last night's Supreme Court ruling requiring the Biden administration to reinstate the highly effective Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program

Dan Stein, President of FAIR

"MPP was the most successful tool in stemming the flood of migrants attempting to reach the United States and defraud our asylum system. It deterred those with specious claims from attempting to abuse our asylum system by sending a clear message that they would not succeed – which is precisely why the Biden administration, driven by radical left extremists, put an end to it.

"It is now up to the Judiciary to make sure that the Biden administration complies with both the letter and the spirit of the Supreme Court's ruling. Given the magnitude of the crisis this administration created by canceling MPP, and ominous warnings by the Pentagon of increased threats from international terrorist organizations in the aftermath of the administration's debacle in Afghanistan, it is imperative that the Biden administration comply fully and hastily with the Court's ruling."

Mark Morgan, former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and FAIR Senior Fellow

"The evidence of MPP's effectiveness was the 75% reduction in the flow of illegal alien families crossing our southern border. The message was clear - no longer would a child be exploited to be used as a passport to gain entry into the US.

"Deterrence is the most effective and humane form of law enforcement. The number of people making the trek to our border began to increase exponentially immediately after the Biden administration arbitrarily canceled MPP. This politically-driven – and, in the eyes of the Supreme Court, illegal – act has resulted in needless deaths in the wilderness, the exploitation of children, the enrichment of criminal cartels, and growing threats to the health and safety of the American public.

"Based on this administration's track record, there is every reason to believe they will invent countless reasons to drag their feet in response to the Court's order that they reinstate MPP. Having been part of the team that created MPP in 2019, I can attest to the fact that it can be restarted quickly with the cooperation of our partners in Mexico who have as much reason as we do to want to end the chaos that the Biden administration has created at the border.

"Many of us who were involved in the creation of MPP have served in both Republican and Democratic administrations. All Secretary Mayorkas needs to do is call us if he needs our help again. This is not a political issue. Ending the chaos at the border is in the interests of the United States, Mexico, and those who truly deserve political asylum in our country."

